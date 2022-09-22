Debra Messing stuns braless in plunging black and white gown

Debra Messing stuns in a black-and-white ensemble for her latest movie premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Debra Messing’s look was floral, fluffy, and fabulous as she stepped onto the blue carpet for the premiere of her latest film.

The Will & Grace actress, 54, attended the official debut for her new movie, Bros, in New York City this week.

The upcoming romantic comedy, written by and starring Billy On The Street’s Billy Eichner, features Messing playing the role of herself.

Messing shared her latest swipe-through post on Instagram that showed off the Christian Siriano gown she rocked for the event.

The actress first shared photos of her standing on the carpet with the movie’s logo in bright lettering behind her.

She stunned in the two-toned gown, which was white on top and finished with a black layered skirt on the bottom. Messing went braless in the halter top, which was covered in intricate white flowers. The black skirt featured the same type of flowers along with tiers of fabric to give it a fluffed-up effect.

Debra Messing gives a closer look at her outfit for Bros movie premiere

Along with her poses on the carpet, Messing also shared a selfie of her final look that allowed followers to get a closer glimpse at the detailed flowers on her dress and her neutral makeup look.

Messing also finished off her outfit with a pair of black heels, some simple silver earrings, and a hairstyle that was half-up, half-down with loose curls.

In her caption, she revealed her gratitude to Billy Eichner for giving her the chance to be a part of his revolutionary project.

“I couldn’t be more proud or honored to be a part of a film,” she wrote. “BROS is the first Studio Gay Rom-Com…. In HISTORY💥🌈

@BillyEichner has changed EVERYTHING. He and @nickkroll wrote a hilarious, feel good classic Rom-Com that feels fresh & current and yet like your favorite old sweater, in the vein of ‘When Harry Met Sally.'”

Pic credit: @therealdebramessing/Instagram

“Playing myself (a very very heightened version!) was daunting but ultimately a ball. Being on a set with a crew entirely made up of people in the LGBTQ community was profound. You have paved the path to further progress and we all celebrate you with awe,” she continued.

Debra Messing on saying ‘yes’ to Bros before reading the script

During an interview for the premiere, Messing revealed it didn’t take much for her to agree to play a role in Billy’s film — in fact, it didn’t take anything.

“[Billy] reached out to me during the pandemic asking if I would be in his movie and without reading it I said ‘Yes,'” she revealed. “He said Judd Apatow and he was writing and I said, ‘I’m in. Tell me where and when.'”

Messing continued to refer to the movie as “old school funny” and said she was incredibly proud to be a part of a history-making film.

Bros, which follows the story of two men with commitment issues’ attempt at a romantic relationship, is set to release in theaters on September 30.