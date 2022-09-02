Debby Ryan celebrates summer in thigh-skimming bodycon dress 

Debby Ryan enjoyed a summer to remember. Pic credit: @debbyryan/Instagram

Actress Debby Ryan recapped her eventful summer in her latest stylish post.

Debby, who starred in Disney Channel shows Jessie and Suite Life on Deck, shared photos from her time in Lucca, Tuscany.

While summer is winding down and fall is fast approaching, Debby kept the summer vibes alive in her patterned formfitting dress.

Debby’s post received thousands of likes, with friends and followers raving about Debby’s beauty.

Along with her summer fun in Italy, Debby also had a role in the recent film Spin Me Round which took place in Italy. The film starred Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza and was released in theaters and on AMC+ on August 19.

Debby’s summer also included attending the highly buzzed-about wedding of Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

Debby Ryan highlights toned legs in bodycon dress and boots

Debby took to Instagram to share her summer photos with her 16.6 million followers.

In the opening shot, Debbie leaned against a giant statue with one leg slightly bent as she smiled at the camera.

Debby wore a short-sleeve mini dress with shades of brown and white, and she completed the look with a Marc Jacobs purse and white boots.

In the three final slides of her post, Debby struck poses while side stage at a concert.

Debby captioned the post, “summer was splashing around in sunbeams, twirling noodles at dusk, dancing side-stage in moonlight and packing for the next place 🪄🍝🪩🪂.”

Debby Ryan attends Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland recently married her long-time lover and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams on August 20, 2022.

Sarah and Wells’ wedding brought out lots of stars, including several cast members from Modern Family and Bachelor Nation. Debby Ryan attended in a flowy plunging black blazer and pants.

Debby shared a post with several photos and a video from her time at the gorgeous wedding as she wrote kind words about Wells and Sarah’s love.

In her post, Debby snapped a selfie with Wells and Sarah in the background. Debby also included photos with Sarah and other wedding guests and a fun video of Sarah on the dance floor in her wedding gown.

Debby captioned the post, “Sarah & Wells 🥰🥹 Your love is so worth celebrating; I could say so much about how incredibly special you two are, and even better together. I wept and danced all night. What a sick, thoughtful wedding! At long last — and may you last forever.”