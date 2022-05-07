Death Row singer Jewell Caples dies at age 53

R&B singer Jewell Caples smiles in recent photos. Pic credit: @iamjewellcaples/Instagram

R&B singer Jewell Caples, also known as The First Lady of Death Row Records, died at age 53.

She was a highly-regarded musician who worked with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre during her time signed to Suge Knight’s former label.

Reggie Wright Jr., the former head of security for the label, told Vibe Magazine that Ms. Caples died on Friday at 5 a.m.

Her cause of death has not been revealed when writing this report; however, the late singer recently opened up about her health concerns.

Jewell Caples opened up about a recent health scare

Caples’ untimely death comes about six weeks after she’d been hospitalized for over one week and nearly died. The late singer made the revelation in an Instagram post.

In addition, she said she had eight pounds of fluid in her heart, lungs, and legs.

“Attention All Non Believers. I was Hospitalized on March 2, 2022. Released on a March 5, 2022 went home, 8lbs of fluid on my heart, lungs, and legs! Went back to hospital March 16th until Today March 21, 2022,” she wrote, continuing:

“I Almost Died! Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 GOD IS REAL!”

A week before her death on April 28, she promoted her podcast on Instagram.

“The Jewell 💋 Xperience Broadcast/podcast This Thursday 04/28/2022 and every following Thursday 3:30-4:30 Idaho time 2:30-3:30 LA time On YouTube 😃see you soon.”

Tributes pour in for Jewell Caples

Caples was born in Chicago and had her first break adding vocals to N.W.A. records before signing a deal with Death Row Records in 1992 before departing in 1996.

She contributed vocals to albums such as Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, and Mark Wahlberg’s (Marky Mark) Life in the Streets during her career.

Caples had the most successful solo song of her career with her cover version of Shirley Brown’s Woman to Woman, which peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 and top 20 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

She also appeared on 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me album on the track Thug Passion and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s second album, Creepin on ah Come Up.

Several tributes poured in for the late singer as news about her death emerged.

A fan shared one of Jewell’s songs as she remembered her career.

On a single with Dre/Ice Cube's Natural Born Killer. My sister had this cassette. Knew both songs age 10, 💕. We didn't have the whole Murder Was the Case album tho…#RIPJewell #JewellCaples #ShirleyBrownpic.twitter.com/LIaysVv11B — Darling Nisi (@darlingnisi) May 6, 2022

A Twitter user praised Caples for her vocal performance on Tupac’s records.

Loved her on all the 2Pac songs she sung on. One of the dopest hook singers during Mid-90s Hip-Hop (Golden Era).



RIP Jewell Caples pic.twitter.com/0v69Il9403 — NIC MAG (@NICMAG213) May 6, 2022

Jewell Caples @deathrowmusic First Lady RIP 🕊️🕯️

Thk you for your contribution 2 the culture with those amazing vocals on them @drdre beats. You are one of those beautiful black soulish pioneer voices that paved the way ❤️



Love 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/r4p4q0QOPA — Royalty (@RoyKable) May 6, 2022

Daz Dillinger, a former Death Row artist, paid tribute to Jewell.

Jewell is survived by her three sons: Jawaun, Joel, and JaMell.