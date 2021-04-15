David Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley makes history as European Playboy’s first curve model

Hayley Hasselhoff debuts as European Playboy’s first-ever plus-size model. Pic credit: @hhasselhoff/Instagram

David Hasselhoff’s youngest daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff is making history as Playboy Germany’s first plus-size cover girl.

The 28-year-old actress and model took to Instagram to share the news, accompanied by the glamorous Playboy cover image.

On the Instagram post, she wrote: “I am deeply humbled and honored to be the first-ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY.” She wrote.

“I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment.” She continued, “I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty.”

She praised her photographer, Ellen von Unwerth, for perfectly capturing the ‘female gaze’.

“With @ellenvonunwerth iconic female gaze and cinematic love for showcasing a woman to her truest self, we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way.”

Hayley Hasselhoff on body image and mental health

Hayley went on to talk about the close relationship between her body image and mental health.

She wrote, “My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing. With May being Mental Health Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself.”

She continued, “I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you.”

Hayley also added a message for her younger self, as she reflected, “If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are. Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel more authentic.”

Hayley also expressed hope that her cover will “allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are – right here, right now.”

David Hasselhoff is ‘very supportive’ of daughter Hayley

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Hayley revealed her family couldn’t be more supportive of her latest career move.

“My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career. My mum and dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done.” Hayley told the outlet.

She explained, “You have to remember I’ve been in this industry since I was 14 and I’ve been a curve model since I was 14.”

“To see the progression of where I’ve gone, to where I am today, I think they’re both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them.”

Last month, pregnant Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn also made headlines when she covered Playboy South Africa for International Women’s Month in a stunning photoshoot highlighting her growing bump.