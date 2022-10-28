Dasha Mart wears a Fashion Nova bikini while posing on a deck. Pic credit: @dashamart/Instagram

Belarusian model and social media influencer Dasha Mart is not letting the start of fall stop her from enjoying the sun. The 33-year-old is a Fashion Nova Influencer and posed in one of their bikinis for her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, Dasha is sitting on the arm of a white patio chair on a deck. Behind her, you could see the beautiful water.

Dasha was wearing a barely-there yellow bikini, showing off her incredible figure. Her skin looked moisturized and was kissed by the sun.

The cups on the top of her suit were held together by a single string. The string crisscrossed in front of her neck and tied in the back.

The bottom of her suit came right below her navel and had thin straps on the sides that revealed a huge tattoo on her thigh.

Dasha wore a pair of black shades in her photo. Her hair was straight and loose. She tagged Fashion Nova in the pic.

Dasha Mart is looking bright as the sun as she poses on a dock in her bikini. Pic credit: @dashamart/Instagram

Who is Dasha Mart?

Dasha Mart is originally from Moscow, Russia. She now resides in Miami, Florida with her husband, Alyaksandr Baradulya.

Dasha graduated from the European University of Humanities in Belarus, and went on to model for companies like Guess, Fashion Nova, and Philipp Plein. In January 2020, the model was on the cover of Mexican Playboy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dasha makes a lot of her income from being a social media influencer. Besides showing her curves on Instagram, she has a heavy social media presence on TikTok and has 657k followers. She also has a bikini collection on Influencedshop.com.

Dasha Mart is married to a famous Belarusian hockey player

Dasha married her husband Alyaksandr in 2015. In an Instagram post of her wedding day, Dasha posed with her husband, captioning the photo, “My wedding day. My L❤️VE.”

In the photo, Dasha had on her beautiful, strapless, white wedding gown, while Alyaksandr was wearing a sharp black tuxedo with a black and white bowtie. Dasha held a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers as Alyaksandr leaned in for a kiss. The couple took the photo in front of a black limousine.

Alyaksandr played professional hockey for a Belarus junior league as a goalkeeper. The 31-year-old has since retired.