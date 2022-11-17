Dasha Mart stuns in a bold red bikini. Pic credit: @dashamart/Instagram

Dasha Mart was striking in a little red bikini with an incredible view.

The bold red bikini sizzled under the sun and showed the sports model’s insanely toned physique. The top featured halter top straps and thin straps wrapped multiple times around her waist.

Dasha accessorized with white-rimmed sunglasses to protect her eyes, and the bikini style allowed the camera to capture the large tattoo on the side of her left hip.

The Fashion Nova model wore her long brown hair down and let it cascade to her waist. Her makeup was beautiful and understated, with defined brows and pink lips.

Dasha stood in front of a lovely view that even further accentuated her beauty. The beach view offered a soft blue sky, shining waters, and a city skyline in the distance.

The social media star’s overall look was gorgeous and ready for a relaxing day under the sun. She posted the video to Instagram on Monday with the caption, “Forever summer with @FashionNova.”

Dasha’s video earned well over 13,000 likes.

Dasha Mart models for Fashion Nova

Dasha is an incredible model for Fashion Nova and posted a video in a barely-there yellow bikini that highlighted her amazing figure and promoted the brand.

Fashion Nova is a retail company that sells a variety of clothing, especially online. Dasha looked fantastic in the brand’s yellow bikini, and Fashion Nova is certainly lucky to have her as a model.

The yellow bikini featured halter top straps that crisscrossed over her chest, highlighting her long legs and toned tummy. The color of the bikini brought out the star’s glowing skin and was a nice pop of color against the soft blue of the beach.

The view behind Dasha was marvelous, with a clear blue sky and shimmering ocean waters.

Dasha posted the video to Instagram and included in the caption, “Meet me where the sky touches the sea…” The post earned over 18,000 likes.

Dasha Mart loves her fluffy pup

Dasha has a busy schedule for her modeling career, but sometimes she needs to take time to appreciate her adorable furry friend.

The star posted an endearing series of photos with the cutest little dog with fluffy white fur, which could nearly be mistaken for a toy stuffed animal. Dasha smiled happily with the pup and was clearly content in the moment.

The model’s outfit was also fluffy to match her dog. Her bold pink top featured a fluffy soft material that looked both comfy and fashionable.

Together, the two made for the sweetest pair in the fetching photo.

Dasha posted the adorable photo on Wednesday.