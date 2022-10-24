Darya Klishina looks stunning while enjoying some beach time. Pic credit: @daryaklishina/Instagram

Darya Klishina looked absolutely breathtaking as she posed for the camera in nothing but her bikini.

Then 31-year-old Russian long jump star recently hit the beach as she was spotted enjoying a sunny day alongside the ocean.

Darya seemed to be taking a break from her vigorous training schedule as she took the day off to enjoy some much-needed R&R.

The athlete was kind enough to treat her fans with the gorgeous photograph she shared with it her 360 thousand Instagram followers.

Darya was captured kneeling down in the sand where the salty ocean waves gently met her slender body.

She elegantly smiled as she seemed to thoroughly enjoy her day by the waves.

Darya Klishina effortlessly glistens as she poses in her bikini

In the picturesque shot, Darya smiled from ear to ear as one hand was placed in the wet sand while the other rested gently upon her leg.

She wore a beautiful low-cut leopard printed one-piece ensemble that highlighted her toned physique while also accentuating her slender curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She styled the animal-printed suit with a dainty gold necklace and a pair of flashy blue sunglasses which covered her eyes from the brightness of the sun.

Darya went with a natural face for the occasion while her long blonde hair was pushed to one side of her body as it appeared to be wet from the salty waves.

The contrast between the colors of her brown suit and the beautiful blue background made for quite a mesmerizing shot.

She captioned the scenic photo with, “Do you have a leopard have in your closet?! 😅 Have a wonderful Sunday everyone 💦☀️ If you don’t have a leopard in your wardrobe, you need to fix it urgently 😅 Sunny Sunday everyone 💦☀ #happymoment #sundayfunday #sunshine.”

Darya Klishina is a woman of many skills and talents

Darya has undoubtedly made a name for herself over the years, not just as an Olympic long jumper but she’s currently a Dry Worlds athlete and a host on The Ball Out Podcast.

The track star also has kept her hands full with being a mother of two while she simultaneously maintains a fit and healthy lifestyle.

In another recent Instagram post, Darya modeled for the athletic brand, Dry Worlds as she promoted a newly released collaboration.

In the photo, the Russian beauty stood with her back toward the camera as the shot was zoomed in on her side profile.

Darya wore a strappy black sports bra that highlighted her muscular back as the sun shined down on her.

Her blonde hair was tied back into two braids, while she went for a more natural, sun-kissed look.

She wrote a short but sweet motivational caption for the post, that read, “physical activity is the fastest and most affordable way to gain a sense of comfort and self-confidence 💯 And if you train in sportswear from @dryworld_brands, then the results will come 100%.”

Once again Darya lured her fans and followers in with her naturally glowing personality and appearance.

The picture, however, was well-loved as it received over 4.6 thousand likes.