Darya Klishina was fashion-forward as she stood poolside to pose.

The Russian long jumper often has some wisdom to share with the world, and she included some in her caption.

Her advice touched on the importance of pausing, especially in this busy world.

The caption read, “Now and then it’s good to pause in our pursuit of happiness and just be happy 💚🤍💙.”

Her followers seemed to appreciate the advice, as the post earned over 7,000 likes and many comments.

Of course, her followers likely loved her stunning bikini look, too.

Darya was clad in a white bikini that complemented her toned athletic figure and glowing skin.

The athlete‘s bright blonde hair cascaded down from her middle part and flowed softly over her shoulders. Her makeup was natural, highlighting her beauty with a touch of mascara and rosy cheeks.

She didn’t wear any accessories with her poolside look, as the bikini already did plenty of talking on its own.

She struck a pose up on her tiptoes and with both hands reaching up toward her hair as she gazed softly at the camera.

She was surrounded by a gorgeous poolside background filled with lush greenery under a beaming sun and blue skies.

Darya Klishina promotes DRYWORLD

Darya has killer good looks and wisdom, making her a wonderful candidate to partner with brands.

The blonde beauty posted a stunning image to promote the brand DRYWORLD.

She captioned her post, “It was a lot of holidays and a lot of food 😅 Now it time to think about the body shapes because summer is coming ☺️.” She went on to tag DRYWORLD in the photo.

Of course, she looked breathtaking in another white bikini as she raised her arms above her head and stared into the distance. Her hair was tied up in a bun, and her makeup showed a touch of mascara.

She had some diamond stud earrings that helped her beautiful features shine even brighter.

DRYWORLD is an athletic footwear and apparel company, and it’s based in Canada. The products boast amazing quality and designs.

DRYWORLD has a DRYFEET shoe line, which sells a multitude of options, including waterproof shoes and thermo-regulated options.

They also sell some stylish athletic apparel. The fashionable ITRI Tee for women sells for $39.99.

The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as the post went out to her 358,000 followers.