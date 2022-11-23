Darya Klishina is stunning as she poses on the beach. Pic credit: @dariaklishina/Instagram

Darya Klishina provides some serious beachy vibes as she was spotted posing along the beach in a recent share.

The 31-year-old Russian long jumper didn’t shy away from showing a little skin as she modeled in a beautiful matching bikini set.

Darya took some time away from her vigorous training schedule to enjoy some much-needed beach therapy.

However, her fans didn’t get to indulge in just a verbal treat. They got to witness the memorable moment firsthand.

Darya took to her Instagram and shared the picturesque shot with her 360k Instagram followers.

She also tagged the beautiful Saint Barthélemy, which is the French-speaking Caribbean island also known as St. Barts.

Darya Klishina stuns along the beach in her bikini

The Russian athlete certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to sharing some jaw-dropping content.

In her latest post, Darya shared the most breathtaking picture from her island trip.

The blonde beauty sat along the rocky beach as she brought her legs together and smiled at the camera.

She wore a stunning indigo-colored bikini set that complemented her complexion perfectly.

The top of the suit featured a pretty O-ring charm that held a couple of the bikini straps that were seen wrapped around her back and torso. The string was eventually tied into a bow which was placed right in the middle of her toned torso.

The bottoms were a classic, low-rise fit that also incorporated the same O-ring charms which gently rested on each side of her hips.

Darya tied her long blonde hair back into a ponytail which was then pushed over to the one side of her body as it fell beautifully down her shoulder.

The long jumper then added some mascara and eyeliner along her eyes to give the shot a little extra pop. Shen then finalized the epic look with some blush across her cheeks and a pink, glossy lip.

She captioned the heavenly shot, “Girls just wanna have sun ☀️🏔️.”

Darya Klishina shares some of her daily recovery tips

In another recent post, the Russian beauty let her fans know that she was back from vacation as she also shared some of her recovery tips.

In the picture, Darya sat in the warm sun of Miami, Florida, as she modeled her WellsCare product that was placed around her leg.

She wrote, “returned from vacation and IASO Ultra is already here to help me out with my recovery after daily activities 🔋 @wellscare.us.”

The Wellscare ISAO Ultra product simply utilizes photobiomodulation(PBM) therapy, which is defined as a form of light therapy that utilizes light sources.

This particular device provides both cold and hot laser therapy that can be worn during any activity or right after and further reduces muscle pain.

For a highly active athlete like Darya, it only makes sense as to why she uses the product daily.

Fans of Darya’s came out to support the product along with some of the athlete’s recovery tips, as the post received just under 2k likes.