Darya Klishina shared her secrets for a stunning complexion and did so in flawless style.

The Russian long jumper sported a light green bikini top that she paired with white bikini bottoms. The style of the swimsuit highlighted her athletic physique and toned abs.

Darya accessorized her look with a simple necklace and nothing more, allowing her incredible good looks to do the talking. She styled her blonde hair back in elegant twists on either side of her middle part.

The athlete appeared to be nearly makeup-free, as her features naturally shined on their own — and they presented further proof of how much her skincare tips work.

She posed by sitting outdoors and soaking up the sun with green foliage just behind her. She then advised her 358,000 followers about the importance of wearing sunscreen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 32-year-old Olympian included in her caption, “Occasionally sunbathing is good for you ☀️ But the skin needs protection. To maintain quality of skin and avoid pigmentation I always use a cream with SPF 40 for the face and SPF 40-50 for the body.”

Her followers seemed to appreciate the tips, as the post earned over 8,000 likes.

Darya Klishina models Dryworld Brands

Darya is an incredibly successful athlete, and big-name brands in the athletic world have taken notice.

The track star posted a photo modeling in a white sports bra from Dryworld Brands, and she looked amazing in the piece. It perfectly fit her physique and complemented her figure.

Dryworld Brands is an athletic company that focuses on footwear and apparel. The company sells a variety of options, such as the sports bra that Darya modeled.

Darya posed by stretching her arms up in the air above her as she gazed confidently ahead.

She included in the caption of her post, “Now it time to think about the body shapes because summer is coming ☺️.”

Darya Klishina gives words of wisdom

With Darya’s success, it seems to show that she also has inspirational wisdom.

The blonde beauty posted a breathtaking look to Instagram and included a lovely piece of advice in her caption. She wrote, “Have courage to follow your heart and intuition.”

Meanwhile, she looked dashing in an elegant all-gold ensemble that complemented her complexion and blonde locks. She tied her hair up into a high bun that accentuated her jawbone and lovely features.

Her makeup was gorgeous, with dark and long lashes, rosy cheeks, and bold red lips.

Darya’s post seemed to land well with her followers, as it earned over 6,000 likes.