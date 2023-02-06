The stunning Darya Klishina left her worries behind as she hopped on the back of a boat to participate in a sunny Miami cruise.

The exceptionally skilled long jumper took a break from her vigorous training schedule to enjoy the views of the beautiful blue ocean.

Darya was spotted on the back of a spacious boat as she posed for the camera in her lovely blue bikini.

The Russian beauty sprawled out along the boat and smiled while she lightly rested her hands along her head.

The track star sported a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses as she stared out into the scenic distance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Darya kept her fans in the loop as she uploaded the picturesque shot into her Instagram feed.

Darya Klishina enjoys a scenic boat cruise along the Miami shores

For the sunny shot, Darya sported a matching two-piece bikini. The set included a ruffled halter top that wrapped around the athlete’s toned torso.

For the bottoms, the long jumper added a pair of low-rise bikini bottoms that accentuated her long, slender legs.

She threw her blonde locks into a tight bun that rested on top of her head and added a gold necklace to give the fit a little bit more flare.

Fans certainly gravitated toward this sunny shot as the post received over 2,500 likes and many comments.

She captioned the post, “Beautiful morning ⛵️☀️🌊 #saturdaymorning #oceanlife #miamibeach #daryaklishina.”

Darya Klishina shares her intense workout routine

In another recent post, Darya was kind enough to share a day in the life of a professional long jumper.

The track star was spotted at a football field where she performed her hard-hitting workout.

Darya was captured practicing her long jump routine as she hopped and lunged along the field.

Some of the other exercises included some quad and hamstring workouts while she incorporated a black medicine ball into the mix.

For the training fit, Darya decided to go with her staple color. She sported an electric blue short-sleeved shirt and paired it with some baby blue athletic shorts.

For her training session, the 32-year-old threw her blonde locks into a ponytail and sported a naturally glowing, makeup-free face.

She captioned the post, “After dinner sit a while after supper walk a mile 💯😁 All a sports Wednesday, guys!”

Darya Klishina is a Dry World athlete

The beautiful mother of two has made it known in the past that she’s a proud Dry World athlete as she continuously promotes the brand day in and day out.

For this particular Instagram post, Darya looked out into the distance as she was captured stretching along the track.

Per usual, the long jumper sported her favorite athletic gear from Dry World. She was styled a loose-fitting, baby blue t-shirt and a pair of classic black athletic leggings.

To add to the stellar fit, she went with a pair of multi-colored Nike sneakers and a pair of blueish-purple sunglasses.

She captioned the post, “Sometimes we want to know what lies ahead of us. I believe that our future is our children. All that is required of us is to educate them well and let them choose their way. And, of course, assure our kids of all the potential and talents they possess. 💯.”