Darya was absolutely beautiful in a white bikini that highlighted her athletic figure.

The Russian long jumper sported the bikini that brought out her bright blonde hair and radiant complexion. She sat forward in her pose, which showed off her long and muscular legs, and flashed a brilliant smile.

Darya opted for minimal accessories, with just a thin gold bracelet and a ring. Her toes were freshly french manicured and a small tattoo was visible on her hip.

The athlete’s gorgeous blonde hair was parted in the middle and the locks cascaded gracefully over her back and shoulders. Her glowing face was natural, with only a touch of mascara and a pink hue across her lips.

Darya sat comfortably on a shaded outdoor chair, in the most peaceful of environments. Behind her, it was clear that the day was sunny and the plants were green with life.

The 32-year-old captioned her post, “Find what brings you joy and go there ☀️💦 Sunny weekend everyone.”

She went on to include the hashtags, “#weekendvibes#daryaklishina.” The post received over 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Darya Klishina promotes DRYWORLD

Darya takes time to relax and enjoy her weekends, but for a lot of her time, she’s training hard for her athletic career. She showed off her typical “sports Wednesday” with a video that showed off her impressive skills.

The World Champion ran with huge strides, squatted low, and tossed a slam ball into the air to practice her strength and stamina. She tagged DRYWORLD in the video, to let her fans know about the brand.

DRYWORLD sells athletic apparel and gear in a variety of styles that cater to an athlete’s performance. Darya’s choice of apparel included high-waisted spandex in light blue, a dark blue t-shirt, and white sneakers.

If apparel helps with performance, Darya is doing it right, as she is unstoppable in her energy and power.

Darya included in her caption, “After dinner sit a while, after supper walk a mile.”

Darya Klishina reminds followers to spread love

Some may find Darya’s capabilities intimidating, but she’s a sweet softie at heart.

The runner posted a stunning look in a silky brown dress shirt to Instagram and encouraged her followers to add goodness into the world.

She paired the dress shirt with black pants, and her hair flowed straight over her shoulders. Her makeup was breathtaking, with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and dark lashes.

Her caption included, “Take care of your loved ones, do something good for this world every day and give a little warmth to the people around you.”