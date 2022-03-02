Darren Criss pays tribute to brother Criss after his death – read his touching statement

Darren Criss pays tribute to brother Charles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Darren Criss has shared some tragic news about his brother.

Darren took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that his brother had died.

In a touching tribute, he described his brother and detailed the bond they had.

Darren Criss reveals that his brother has died

Darren posted photos of his brother alongside an emotional statement on Instagram.

In the statement, he revealed that his brother, Charles, died by suicide last week.

He revealed that Charles had struggled with depression for some time and succumbed to it, taking his own life.

Darren stated that he was shocked by the tragic event. He also stated that he has been trying to wrap his head around it and will probably do so for the rest of his life.

He then went on to describe his brother’s best attributes.

He wrote, “While he may have given off the impression he wasn’t particularly outspoken, he would nonetheless, time after time, deliver the most wickedly funny lines that could cut a room in half with his equally impressive timing — which was almost always immediately followed by a bursting, boisterous laugh so infectious, it instantly made whatever was initially funny even funnier.”

He continued, “I loved my brother so much. And I know he loved me. Right out of the womb, he was my instant, ready-made best friend. And from that moment on, we absolutely loved being together. ‘Charles & Darren’ were an inseparable, dynamic duo. We shared nearly everything and looked out for each other.”

The Glee star also detailed how music became one of the things the brothers bonded over as they got older. He expressed admiration for his brother’s artistic abilities.

He wrote, “As an artist, he possessed a raw, inimitable talent that never ceased to inspire me. A distinct voice and songwriting style that I greatly admired for its singularity and sincerity,” he continued. “His impressive skills as a musician mixed with his poetic observation of the world yielded a prolific amount of music that was endlessly unique, clever, fun, intriguing and beautiful to me … A fitting metaphor for his very soul.”

Darren also emphasized how much Charles loved his children.

Charles had three children, including two from a previous marriage.

Darren Criss and his wife are expecting a child

Darren made headlines in October when he announced that he and his wife, Mia Criss, are expecting their first child.

The couple recently took a babymoon to Mexico ahead of their child’s arrival.

They began dating in 2010, got engaged in 2018, and got married the following year.