Darya Klishina sizzled in a revealing swimsuit. Pic credit: @dariaklishina/Instagram

Darya Klishina was like a walking, talking ray of sunshine earlier this week, exuding beauty and positivity in a revealing blue bikini on the beach.

The daring swimsuit featured a cheeky bow at the midsection, drawing all the focus to her insanely chiseled abs.

Not to mention, the pale pastel shade mirrored the landscape and beautifully complemented her sun-kissed skin tone.

The 31-year-old Olympic track star perched on a seaside swing with one long leg bent up, and the other gracefully pointed in the sand.

Darya accessorized the look with a striped open shirt, windswept ponytail, and blue-tinted sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added a motivational caption, with a portion reading, “Everyone can control the trajectory of their swing in life 🦋 The main thing is the will☀️.”

Darya Klishina sizzled in a figure-flattering crochet dress for New Years’ share

Darya looked more than ready to welcome the New Year in a floor-length white crochet dress that hugged her every curve.

The Russian long jumper posed on a wharf under a bright blue sky, playing with the end of her long, blonde braid as she gave the camera a slight smile.

She appeared to be wearing the same light blue swimsuit under the dress, as it was just barely visible through the see-through fabric.

She asked fans in the caption if they had selected their New Years outfits yet, adding, “Details are always important as well as the accessories 👜

2023 is the year of Black Water Rabbit and black is the color to wear to ring in the New Year🎄.”

Darya Klishina shared workout routine and post-baby body in tight spandex

Darya recently shared a video on social media showing her 359K followers exactly what it takes to stay in exceptional physical shape.

Naturally, as a celebrated track and field star, her workout routine certainly isn’t for the faint of heart.

Less than six months after giving birth to her second child, The Moscow-based mother could be seen performing a weighted treadmill climb, deadlifts, and ab exercises.

She captioned the inspirational share, “Healthy mom – happy kids 😌 The optimal source of my energy besides lunch and sleep – training💪🏼🔋.”

Of course, while Darya is widely recognized for her outstanding athletic abilities, her looks certainly don’t go unnoticed by the public.

Still, she seems to handle the excessive attention with grace, saying in an interview with World Athletics, “I’m approached by all kinds of people, not just by men. Kids, girls, and even old grandmas on the street ask for autographs. Unless people are pushy, I don’t mind. On the contrary, I am pleased to have their support.”