Daphne Oz in a green bikini for pizza tutorial

Daphne Oz made pizza in a bikini. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/acepixs

Daphne Oz knows how to turn up the heat in the kitchen.

Cooking pizza in a bikini is one way to do it.

The former The Chew cohost has focused on healthy eating while raising her four children.

She has appeared on various television programs since ending her run on The Chew, often showing how to recreate recipes or sharing healthy tips. However, none of those appearances featured the blonde in a bikini.

As she prepared the dough in her kitchen, Daphne didn’t shy away from showing off her curves as she filmed.

It may have been messy, but it was definitely worth it.

Daphne Oz shows off bikini body while making pizza

On her Instagram page, Daphne Oz shared a reel.

In the short, Daphne is making pizza dough from scratch while wearing an army green bikini. It’s a sped-up time-lapse and shows off all of the television host’s curves.

She didn’t share the recipe in the video but directed people to the link in her bio to get it if they wanted to try it.

Daphne captioned her post, “new fave pizza 🍕 combination, is it: A) making chewy, puffy, gorgeous dough at home in a bikini B) white pizza with caramelized onions & all the spicy peppers C) eating cheese & crust separately like Gigi D) all of the above 😉 Click the link in my bio for the pizza dough recipe. ❤️”

The Instagram reel has over 14,000 likes and over 350 comments. Followers shared plenty of fire emojis and heart eyes in the comments, proving Daphne Oz in a bikini was something they wanted to see.

What is Daphne Oz up to now?

Currently, Daphne Oz is working while raising her four children. She stepped into The Good Dish role after her father, Dr. Mehmet Oz, was pulled from TV after announcing his political run. However, the show didn’t resonate well, and it was axed.

She has been a part of Master Chef Junior and, earlier this year, released a cookbook, Eat Your Heart Out. Keeping busy is something that Daphne seems to thrive on. Juggling motherhood and work can be daunting, but the blonde beauty has a system that works.

When it comes to getting the attention of her followers, Daphne Oz knows how to market her posts perfectly, including making pizza dough while in a green bikini in her kitchen.