Danish model Josephine Skriver goes natural for topless selfie

Josephine Skriver looks stunning while posing topless for an intimate sunny selfie.

Josephine Skriver looked breathtaking as she shared a rather risque yet beautiful selfie with her followers.

The 29-year-old Danish model has made quite a name for herself over the years since she first was recognized in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The model has walked in six consecutive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows as she’s now been a VS Angel ever since her first walk.

Josephine has kept her fans in the loop as she’s enjoyed posting her adventures and other modeling endeavors on her social media platforms.

It’s easy to say that the gorgeous model certainly doesn’t shy away from posting close-ups of her face and or her slender figure, especially when it comes to her Instagram.

In a recent carousel of snaps, the model posted a selfie in a well-lit room as she seductively posed for the shot.

Josephine Skriver poses topless for the camera

Josephine kindly treated her 7.8 million Instagram followers with the intimate selfie.

The Danish model posed seemingly topless as she stretched her arms out and held the camera with both of her hands.

Josephine stared directly into the camera with her light green eyes and long lashes.

Her skin looked flawless, as every inch of her body glowed in the light.

The only makeup she seemed to be wearing was a bit of mascara, a splash of blush on her cheeks, and a gentle touch of gloss across her lips.

She captioned the post, “@signe_vilstrup your light is everything!! So happy to be shooting with you again! 😍 @christinnahojholt on glam! Dream team! Such a blast working at home.”

Josephine Skriver heads to France in all-green glamour

Josephine let her followers know recently that she was headed to Paris, France, and showcased a glamorous green fit.

The model struck a pose as she enjoyed the views in a completely green ensemble.

She wore a matching black, green, and white plaid skirt and suit jacket for the occasion.

She then paired it with a solid black turtleneck and completed the fit by rocking some flashy leather knee-high boots.

Josephine accessorized with a small, black leather clutch, and a pair of round sunglasses and finished it off with a couple of silver rings.

Her short brown hair was straightened for the picture as it formed perfectly around her face.

The contrast between the model’s green attire and the color of the leaves in the backdrop really gave the picture a festive fall aesthetic.

She captioned the picturesque photo, “Fall in Europe makes my heart happy!!! 📷: @piermodelsjam.”

Josephine certainly makes her job look easy, as she effortlessly does so with ease and elegance.

Her fans and followers feel the same way as her pictures continue to get filled with endless love and support as the photo already received over 17 thousand likes.