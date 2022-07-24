Danielle Moinet models tiny bikini for Miami Swim Week

Danielle Moinet was part of the 2022 Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida. Pic credit: @daniellemoinet/Instagram

With her professional wrestling days seemingly in the past, Danielle Moinet is still turning heads as a model and recent member of the Maxim Hot 100.

The former WWE superstar, better known as Summer Rae, recently posed in a super skimpy bikini as part of Miami Swim Week, an annual event in Miami Beach, Florida, to show off some of the hottest new swimwear.

She shared a video courtesy of The Billionaires Club (below) that shows her modeling a tiny two-piece with an eye-catching wrap featuring dark feathers hanging around her.

In the clip, set to a 99 Problems remake by Hugo, Moinet poses poolside for the crowd a bit before doing a spin and showing off her backside in the thong bikini as she struts away in high heels.

Based on an Instagram post, the string bikini Moinet wore is the JPure metallics thin strap swimsuit with designer JPure ostrich coverall.

Joshua Smith Bowman created the Jpure company in 2019 out of Los Angeles, California. Along with women’s swimwear, the company creates fashion designs for men and babies, footwear, bags, and backpacks.

Another post on the JPure Appparrel Instagram page showed off a series of behind-the-scenes photos from Miami Swim Week, giving different views of Danielle Moinet in the scorching hot swimsuit.

In a fourth image in the series features Moinet appears, along with other models from Swim Week, including Sara Sanabria and Morgan Cours.

Miami Swim Week took place from July 14 through 21 in Miami Beach, Florida, with a variety of shows open to the public and others available to those in the industry.

Danielle Moinet named to Maxim Hot 100

Along with the shows to display the latest swimwear, Miami Swim Week includes various parties as part of the multi-day event. SLS South Beach hosted the Maxim Magazine party this year, where the World’s Sexiest Woman, Paige Spiranac, was in attendance.

Spiranac, known for her golf skills and sultry social media shares, was named No. 1 in Maxim’s Hot 100 for 2022.

Moinet returned as Summer Rae for WWE in 2022

Many World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans saw Moinet rise to fame as Summer Rae. She initially started with the now-defunct Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) before moving to WWE NXT, where she had an early feud with Paige and also worked as a ring announcer.

She’d later join WWE’s main roster, acting as a dance partner and ringside valet with Fandango. Moinet also appeared in E!’s former reality TV show, Total Divas, from 2014 through 2017.

WWE released her in 2017 after she’d been drafted to their Raw program, as she never appeared in any matches due to injuries.

While she never won any championships or significant matches with the company, she was brought back as a “legend” from the women’s roster for this past year’s Royal Rumble. She attacked Natalya Neidhart in the women’s Rumble match and was eliminated by Natalya soon after.

Fans can keep up with Danielle’s Moinet post-WWE life and career at her @daniellemoinet Instagram page, where she often posts her latest bikini pics and other modeling photos.