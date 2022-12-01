Danielle Colby is absolutely stunning in her glitzy attire. Pic credit: @daniellecolbyamericanpicker/Instagram

Danielle Colby looked absolutely breathtaking while she provided her fans with a special holiday treat.

The American Pickers star stood outside amongst the beautiful greenery as she posed in a show-stopping ensemble.

Her smile alone was enough to light up a room. However, her vibrant attire added to the electrifying aesthetic.

As Danielle elegantly posed, she reminded fans of a huge holiday sale that she was having on her signed, one-of-a-kind posters.

With the holidays close by, she stated that her signed artwork would be the perfect present to gift to friends or family, or perhaps, it would be a nice way to spoil oneself during the holiday chaos.

Danielle shared the announcement with her 240k Instagram followers as she uploaded the picturesque shot onto her profile.

Danielle Colby looks ravishing in her vibrant attire

Danielle always puts on quite a show, and this time it’s not based around any historical pieces or vintage oddities.

Instead, as she likes to call herself, the Queen Of Rust posed along the bright green grass while she smiled in a fully gem-embellished outfit.

Danielle looked completely stunning as she wore a variety of purple-colored pieces.

For the top, the star wore a purple and silver glitzy bra, leaving much room for her tattoos to shine and glow for the shot.

Shen then coordinated the top with a high-waisted sheer skirt that featured gems and purple tassels swaying back and forth.

Danielle held the sheer train of the skirt in her hand as she styled the skirt with a pair of matching sheer sleeves that went up past her elbows. The sleeves matched the rest of the piece well, as they featured the same pretty silver gems at the top of the sleeves.

She wore a pair of pewter-colored pumps, giving the reality star a little extra height.

To finalize the killer fit, she rocked a gorgeous, dazzling headpiece covered in pretty black and purple feathers that made the star look like an absolute queen.

She then accessorized with a pair of silver dangly earrings and wore a vibrant shade of purple across her eyelids and lips.

Overall, Danielle looked flawless while she executed the fit with absolute ease.

Danielle Colby is a proud ambassador for Batey Girls

It’s no secret that Danielle is a kind-hearted, loving individual, as she’s constantly looking for ways to give back to her community by helping others in need.

One of her high priorities involves working with the jewelry company Batey Girls.

This company sells jewelry solely handcrafted by women and girls who have escaped human trafficking, exploitation, and domestic violence in the Dominican Republic.

Danielle is a proud ambassador for the brand as she continuously builds awareness while promoting the jewelry.

Danielle has expressed her admiration for these women as she supports them in every way possible.

Fans came out to show their love and support as the post secured over 2.7k likes.