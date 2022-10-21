Danielle Carolan celebrates fall season in coffee run selfie. Pic credit: @daniellemarieyoutube/Facebook

Danielle Carolan looks stunning in a new night-out look.

The influencer is known for her flattering dresses, and she did not disappoint with this one.

She showed off the outfit while posing with a glass of wine in her hand in front of the NYC skyline when she attended Cloudy Bay.

She wore a backless black and orange maxi dress with long sleeves, silhouetting her amazing physique.

Danielle paired it with her signature short hairstyle, a natural makeup look, and nearly knee-high black boots.

While she’s known for her vlogging, Danielle is quickly becoming known for her amazing fashion sense.

Danielle Carolan’s movie look

A few days ago, Danielle celebrated her 24 birthday in NYC. And what better way to spend her birthday than at the official after-party of Don’t Worry Darling.

She took several photos of the movie night and captioned it, “ahhh the movie was INCREDIBLE thank you Warner Bros. for inviting me to the screening event for the movie it was seriously so incredible you all MUST watch when it comes out this Friday! #wbpartner #dontworrydarling @dontworrydarling.”

The influencer went braless in a Two Bodies red gown with a thigh-high cutout, showing off her toned legs. She paired the dress with a dewy makeup look, small earrings, and a thin silver bracelet.

Her slicked-back bun was done by popular hairstylist Cam Artistry, who also does the hair for fellow influencers Lauryn Bosstick and Ella Halikas.

Danielle was styled by rising celebrity stylist Grace Tully.

Danielle Carolan’s newest series

One of Danielle’s most recent projects is when she did a Summer In The City show on her popular YouTube channel. In it, she recapped her entire entertaining 2022 summer and all of her stylish looks through the sunny season.

When promoting the series she said that, “It’s my first summer in New York City and there’s so many activities I want to do – so I thought I would take you all along with me as I try them out!”

The entire series, which has 14 episodes, is still available to watch on her channel. It covers everything from her first-ever Yankees game to her time at the 2022 Governors Ball Music festival.

Her newest vlogs are focused on her moving to her new apartment and her housewarming party.

Danielle’s YouTube channel has received over 70 Million views and she has received over five million views on her Tik Tok.