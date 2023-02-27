Dani Torres took to Mexico’s beaches, and she was as breathtaking as usual.

The digital creator donned a yellow bikini that highlighted her curves and complemented her glowing skin.

Dani paired the bikini with a tiny white dress that appeared as a skirt from behind and cropped as soon as her legs began.

In another shot, the camera captured the front of the backless cover-up, and it was stylish with ruching in the mid-section and halter-top straps.

Dani topped the ensemble with a straw hat that protected her hair and face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model accessorized her look with large gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and a simple gold bracelet.

Her nails were freshly manicured, and the style of her beach look allowed the camera to capture a small tattoo on her back.

Dani’s hair flowed from underneath her hat in a perfect brunette waterfall down her back.

Her makeup was gorgeous and sharp with winged liner, glossy, plump lips, defined brows, and a radiant complexion.

The TikTok star captioned her post, “Mexico officially has my heart 🇲🇽.”

It’s understandable why she would feel this way, as the view was absolutely incredible.

The beach featured clear ocean waves, fluffy white sand, and tropical plant life. It was all under a blue sky that was freckled with clouds.

Dani Torres models Bambora body jewelry

Dani’s growing fame has led her to partner with some amazing brands, one of them being Bambora.

The influencer sported a stunning bikini set with another spectacular view to promote the brand.

Dani rocked Bambora’s body jewelry, which sat perfectly around her slim waist, just above her bikini bottoms. The gold body chain featured dangling gold pendants, giving the jewelry a little extra flair.

Bambora sells a variety of stylish jewelry and watches like the one Dani modeled. The chain she modeled in this photo was the Love Me Bodychain.

The brand was likely happy with Dani’s promotion, as it earned over 36,000 double taps from her fans.

Dani Torres partners with Fashion Nova

Dani has also partnered with the fashion giant Fashion Nova. She regularly posts to model the brand’s fashion-forward pieces.

The online celebrity modeled in a sheer leopard print dress with a thigh-high slit for Fashion Nova, and she looked terrific in the getup.

The dress featured a heart-shaped neckline and spaghetti straps. It was nearly backless, with the thin straps crisscrossing over her back.

She turned in the video so the camera could capture every angle of the stylish piece.

She captioned the post, “🐆 in @FashionNova.” It received over 18,000 likes and was flooded with comments.

Fashion Nova is a fast fashion company that sells a variety of cute options. The brand is certainly lucky to have Dani on board, as she can wear anything to its absolute best.