Dani Torres is often busy with her rising popularity online and with her duties as an influencer, but she recently insisted she was doing nothing at all.

She posted a breathtaking series of photos in the center of a hallway and captioned her post, “Me doing absolutely nothing in the middle of a hallway 🌹.”

But the social media star didn’t seem to realize that she was, in fact, doing something that not everyone can — turning the heat up with supermodel energy.

Dani looked like an absolute star, striking multiple poses and working her angles.

The model shared the post with her 667,000 followers, and it was quickly flooded with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

It would be difficult not to adore Dani’s look as she donned a show-stopping bright red dress.

Dani Torres sizzles in a strapless red dress

The strapless dress perfectly hugged her amazing figure, and it cropped short on one side while the other side of the dress flowed elegantly to the floor.

This let the ruffled red dress keep its sophisticated style while highlighting Dani’s long and toned legs.

Dani paired the gown with strappy gold stiletto heels that showed off her manicured toes and added extra height to her look.

The influencer topped her look off with silver hoop earrings and two layered necklaces. Her gold choker necklace sat just above her collarbone, while the other necklace hung lower with a small, white pendant.

Her long nails were perfectly french manicured to match her toes and added a classic taste to the ensemble.

Dani let her luscious brown hair flow effortlessly over her shoulders and back in soft waves.

Her makeup completed the look to perfection with pouty pink lips, long lashes, rosy cheeks, and a glowing complexion.

Dani Torres models for Fashion Nova

Dani can’t turn off her modeling abilities no matter how hard she may try, so it makes sense she would use her skills to partner with big-name brands like Fashion Nova.

The digital creator has often modeled for the fashion-forward brand, and she seems to love donning its trendy pieces.

She posted a stunning look in a black swimsuit with cutouts from Fashion Nova and made the swimwear look incredible. She posed on her knees on the sandy beach, with a glorious ocean roaring just behind her.

Fashion Nova is a fast-fashion company that sells a huge variety of cute options, including the fashionable swimsuit that Dani modeled.

Dani captioned her post with a clever pun before tagging Fashion Nova. She wrote, “Seas the day in @FashionNova.”

The brand was likely happy with the post, earning over 34,000 likes.