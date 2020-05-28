Dane Dehaan becomes dad for second time, posts picture of new son

Actor Dane Dehaan excitedly welcomed his second child to the world with a great Instagram photo.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Valerian actor posted a photo of him, wife Anna Wood, and their first daughter Bowie Rose with the new member of the family.

Dane Dehaan welcomes new son

The photo showed Dehaan with a giant smile and his new son, named Bert Apollo Dehaan.

He captioned the photo:

“And just like that, we are a family of four… Welcome to the (world) Bert Apollo DeHaan!!!”

Bowie, aged three, was also big smiles as she helped hold her new baby brother.

Dehaan’s wife, Anna Wood, shared the same photo on her Instagram page and talked a little more about the journey to bring their second child into the world.

Bert Apollo is a rainbow baby

Anna Wood, who is also an actor known for TV roles like Deception, Reckless, and Falling Water, talked about having her second child.

Wood mentioned that Bert Apollo is a rainbow baby for the couple. She said they lost their last child shortly before conceiving him. She also noted that the term “rainbow baby” has two meanings for her.

Wood said that he also brings hope and joy to this “scary sad time for our nation and world.”

She said that he was born in New York City in the middle of the global pandemic. That means he was born in the city with the most coronavirus deaths and the greatest danger to those in hospitals right now in the United States.

“He is already a brave tiny warrior who has reminded us to live, love, and stay present in his five short days earthside. We can’t wait to keep learning from him.”

Dane Dehaan and Anna Wood announced last December that they were expecting the new child. That was also in an Instagram post which they had Bowie holding up four fingers to signify a family of four.

Dehaan also has a busy work schedule coming up when the pandemic finally allows him to return to work making movies. He signed on to create an adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story for Apple with J.J. Abrams.

This will be an eight-hour limited series that will also star Julianne Moore and Clive Owen.

For those familiar with the story, Dehaan plays Jim Dooley while Moore plays Lisey with Owen as her late husband.

Dehaan will also star in Amazon drug drama ZeroZeroZero with Gabriel Byrne and Andrea Riseborough.