Dame Joan Collins, 89, dazzles in animal print swimsuit for a dip in the pool

Dame Joan Collins has shown that she’s still got it as the 89-year-old slipped her famous figure into an animal print swimsuit.

The iconic British actress, whose career spans six decades, simply stunned in a series of sizzling festive snaps.

With countless hit movies under her belt and over 60 years in the showbiz world, Joan is no stranger to donning a show-stopping ensemble.

Earlier this week, the glamorous star shared a sneak peek into her holiday celebrations and as usual, she looked nothing short of sensational.

Taking to her Instagram account, Joan uploaded a slew of snaps — much to the delight of her 299k followers.

The Dynasty star looked incredible as she soaked up the sizzling temperatures in Beverly Hills on Christmas Day.

Dame Joan Collins looks sensational in an animal print bikini

Proving age really is just a number, Joan looked gorgeous as she rocked an animal-print swimsuit that hugged every inch of her ageless figure.

As she posed up a storm in the pool, the beauty accessorized her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, statement earrings, and a necklace.

To stay dry, Joan’s iconic dark locks were piled high on her head, and for makeup, she opted for red lipstick.

In another photo, Joan posed alongside her hubby of 20 years Percy Gibson in the pool as the pair enjoyed their Christmas in the sunshine.

She also shared another snap surrounded by her many Christmas gifts, with her toned legs on full show.

In the final snap, Joan was pictured enjoying a meal with her friends while exuding elegance in a white blouse and red skirt.

The American Horror Story star captioned the festive snaps, “Had a terrific #christmasday – 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim and then a wonderful #lunch at the Bricusse’s.”

Dame Joan Collins ‘doesn’t love’ working out

Joan is one of the most glamorous women in film history, and even now at nearly 90 years old, she is still looking as flawless as ever.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, the Hollywood legend revealed the secrets of her age-defying looks.

“I’m very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself,” she said.

Joan also admitted how she avoids junk food and works out three times a week with a trainer, saying she “doesn’t love it.”

As for her ageless complexion and skin, she says this is down to her avoiding the sun.

“I have always worn sun protection, and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20,” she told the Daily Mail.

Keep doing what you’re doing Joan, because you are looking sensational!