Dakota Kai shows stunning ring gear with superhero-inspired message

Dakota Kai has returned as part of a new alliance in WWE. Pic credit: @imkingkota/Instagram

WWE star Dakota Kai is back in the spotlight, as she recently made her surprise return at SummerSlam, aligning herself with a brand new faction in the women’s division.

That includes former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, now known as Iyo Sky, and former WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley, the leader of their alliance.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Dakota Kai showed off her recent in-ring look from a photoshoot, most likely for WWE media.

It features an intricate black and pink design on her ring shorts and top, which also features mesh paneling and a collar in matching colors.

Dakota’s boots are all black and feature some pink streaks around them. The entire outfit also matches her unique hairstyle, which is part blonde, part pink, and part black.

“Azarath Metrion Zinthos 🔮,” she wrote in her caption, channeling her inner superhero.

The superhero-inspired message comes from the DC Comics superhero group, the Teen Titans. It’s a phrase that the human-demon hybrid Raven uses to call upon and focus her dark powers and abilities as needed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With Dakota Kai now working as a heel alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky, it makes sense that she’d call upon her dark powers and abilities too.

Dakota Kai, a New Zealand wrestling star, was released by WWE in April. However, she re-signed with the company just months later, setting up her big return for SummerSlam. Now she’s an essential part of the women’s division.

Dakota won important match following SummerSlam return

At SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair successfully defended her championship against Becky Lynch. Following the match, Lynch shook Bianca’s hand in a show of respect for the champ.

Moments later, Bayley made her surprise return after being out of action for a year due to a rough injury. She didn’t show up alone, though, as she brought out Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as her allies to confront Bianca and Becky in the ring.

That SummerSlam encounter didn’t lead to any in-ring action, but the group struck again a few nights later on WWE Raw. They attacked Becky Lynch during the August 1 episode, which further injured the shoulder she hurt during her match against Belair.

According to Bleacher Report, that attack put Lynch on the sidelines for several months.

This past Monday saw Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky team up for an opening-round matchup in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. With Bayley at ringside, they picked up a win over Tamina and Dana Brooke.

They’ll take on the winners of the Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop match. Other teams in the tournament include Raquel Rodriguez with Aliyah, Nikkita Lyons with Zoey Stark, and Natalya with Sonya Deville.

Dakota Kai also to appear at Clash at the Castle event

While the tag team tournament is ongoing, another big event is on the way for Dakota Kai and her allies. She’ll team up with Bayley and Iyo Story for a match at WWE’s Clash at the Castle, scheduled to take place in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.

The trio will be part of a tag team bout against Bianca Belair and her Raw allies, Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Belair, Bliss, and Asuka have all held various women’s championships during their time on the main roster. In addition, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are each two-time tag team champions.

Alexa held the titles for two reigns alongside Nikki Cross, while Asuka held the titles with Charlotte Flair and for a reign alongside Kaira Sane as the Kabuki Warriors.

It should make for an intriguing battle and likely sets the stage for several matches with future implications including a possible Bayley vs. Bianca Belair matchup for the Raw Women’s Championship.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE Clash at the Castle airs Saturday, September 3 at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock.