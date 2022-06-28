Dakota Johnson recalls filming Fifty Shades movies, reveals problems with author

Dakota Johnson dropped some major revelations about the Fifty Shades of Grey set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Dakota Johnson did an interview recently and revealed some eyebrow-raising things that happened behind the scenes during filming for the Fifty Shades movies.

The series made her a household name; however, she had some things to say about the franchise, and many of her remarks sounded like she was holding something back.

Dakota Johnson revealed she had a hard time with the author of Fifty Shades of Grey

In an extremely revealing moment, Dakota told Vanity Fair, “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making.”

And, in an even more revealing moment, when she was asked if the studio or the directors were the problem, Dakota answered, “Combo. It was also the author of the books.”

It’s a jaw-dropping insight coming from someone who was the star of the films, though rumors swirled during filming that there were problems on set.

Talking about the constant battle filming with the author of the Fifty Shades of Grey series, E.L. James, Dakota claimed she had a lot of creative control over things, which could be a problem. She even referred to the inner monologue that Anastasia Steele hears in her head as “cheesy.”

Dakota said, “She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was, at times, incredibly cheesy. It wouldn’t work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always.”

Dakota claimed there were problems on set after Charlie Hunnam dropped out

Dakota recalled the problems on set, including Charlie Hunnam (originally cast as Christian Grey) dropping out of the project, and the original script getting scrapped.

As if she was completely unloading all the opinions she had held back for a very long time, she told the publication, “It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements. I haven’t been able to talk about this truthfully ever because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately, and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.”

Dakota even got extremely honest when asked if she regretted making the films. Though she said she doesn’t regret it, she did reveal, “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”