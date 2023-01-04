Daisy Ridley in pool splashes into 2023

Actress Daisy Ridley is splashing into the new year as she wishes her social media followers a happy 2023. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Daisy Ridley made a big splash as she extended New Year wishes to her social media fans from a pool.

Daisy doesn’t often post on social media, but when she does, she makes it worth her fans’ while.

Daisy’s latest reveal was no exception. To ring in the new year, Daisy shared an animated photo from on set in a massive pool with her million-dollar smile.

The talented Star Wars actress treated her 333k million Instagram followers to an action-packed picture that featured a glimpse at Daisy’s fun personality.

As a reward for her efforts, Daisy’s fans gave her 59k likes and counting.

Daisy’s caption read, “Jumping into 2023 like… HAPPY NEW YEAR! Wishing you all much joy and happiness! Xx.”

Daisy held onto a yellow flotation device with her legs in the air and a swimming cap on her head.

Behind Daisy, there was filming equipment and crew manning the cameras.

There were also actors dressed in period costumes as part of the movie Daisy was filming.

Daisy has a few films coming out this year, and she has always gone hard in preparations for her roles.

One example of Daisy’s work ethic was her preparation for Rey in the 2015 Star Wars film.

Daisy’s Star Wars preparation included following a healthy diet and hardcore workouts.

The actress told Elle that her diet consisted of “lots of fish, legumes, and spirulina shakes.”

Protein, complex carbs, and fiber were all major parts of restoring Daisy’s muscles after a long day of training.

And a long day of training may be an understatement because Daisy went all-in as she prepared for her role in The Last Jedi.

She trained for three months, working out for an incredible five hours a day, five days a week, at the gym. Daisy also engaged in stunt practice at London’s Pinewood Studios.

For Daisy, working out so hard became an outlet.

The actress continued, “It became my solace. Because it’s the only thing structured in my life right now. Training is sort of a therapy session, I guess.”

Daisy has shown that she would give her all for a movie role.

With upcoming films in 2023 like The Marsh King’s Daughter and Young Woman and the Sea, it will be exciting to see what the actress does next.