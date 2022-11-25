Daisy Lowe is radiant in an all-pink outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/LandmarkMedia

Daisy Lowe looked pretty in all pink as she stepped out to Claridge’s Hotel in London for the annual Christmas tree party with Jimmy Choo.

The model wore a head-to-toe look by Valentino, including a crop top, wide-leg pants, and a wool coat.

To complete her bold look, she wore pointed chrome heels by Jimmy Choo.

The 33-year-old wore her long black hair tousled and messy in her signature style, with long bangs.

She painted her lips with matching bright pink lipstick which tied in nicely with her look.

Daisy’s overall look was striking and confident.

Daisy Lowe attends Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2022 Party with Jimmy Choo. Pic credit: justinpalmer_ldn/BACKGRID

Daisy Lowe makes pregnancy announcement

Daisy recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child after getting engaged to her boyfriend of two years, real estate developer Jordan Saul.

At the start of October Daisy uploaded two photos. One was of an ultrasound photo and the other was of her cradling her small baby bump, to announce she is pregnant with her first child.

Daisy and Jordan got engaged in September after celebrating the two-year anniversary of their relationship back in June this year.

To announce their good news, Daisy shared the photos with her 406K Instagram followers and wrote a heartfelt caption saying, “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby.”

Daisy went on to say, “We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you ♥️♥️♥️.”

Daisy Lowe wears pink to support Valentino Beauty

On the same night as her Christmas event in Claridge’s, Daisy also attended an event for Valentino Beauty.

Wearing her complete fuchsia look by the designer, she joined fellow party goers including actors Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick.

The theme was pink, of course, with all guests wearing either bright pink or black Valentino, which made for some eye-catching photos!

Before the event, Daisy shared a video of her look, to the soundtrack of the song Goodies by Ciara. She wrote in a caption to go along with her post, “On Wednesdays we wear PINK…”

Daisy went on to write, “Last nights dream come true look for @valentino.beauty so happy to finally get my body into this pink sensation @maisonvalentino.”