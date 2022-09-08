Daisy Keech stuns in pink bikini by the ocean

Daisy Keech looks stunning in a selfie. Pic credit: @daisykeech/Instagram

Daisy Keech looks stunning in a pink bikini posing near the ocean.

The famous YouTuber, Instagram model, and fitness role model shared a set of pictures of her sitting on top of a convertible’s door, taking some photographs of the amazing ocean view with a disposable camera.

Keech is wearing a gorgeous baby pink bikini tied in a knot below her chest. She covered up just a little bit with a long white skirt that hugged her curves perfectly.

Her long blonde hair fell smoothly on her toned back, and her natural tan made her skin glow.

Even though we don’t know where these pictures were taken, it is thanks to her caption that we know it was somewhere in Europe.

She posted these pictures to her Instagram account and shared them with her 6 million followers.

Keech blew up these past years on TikTok, thanks to users making videos about her workout routines.

She is also known for being related to brands like Fashion Nova, Ko-Watches, and Bang Energy drink.

Despite being more focused on her fitness brand now, she was first widely known for co-founding Hype House, an LA-based group of teens who make TikToks. She was seen in some videos and pictures with other influencers like Charlie and Dixie D’amelio, Addison Rae, Lil Huddy, and many more.

Daisy moved out of the house in 2020.

That same year, there were rumors about a lot of drama within the house and the group of people, along with many discrepancies in each other’s stories and what actually happened in the house before Daisy left.

Her lawyer, Chris Young, informed Insider that the fitness model was “establishing a new house, and it’s unclear, you know, based on ongoing trademark disputes, whether the new house will have a Hype House name or another name.”

Forbes later reported that Keech, only 20 years old at the time, filed suit in federal court against two of her cofounders, making the tension grow in what is now a bad breakup in the TikTok community.

Daisy Keech launches workout program

With now 3.22 million followers on her YouTube channel, Keech is known for posting a lot of content concerning her nutrition and workout routines.

She now has a website where you can find everything from workout programs and equipment to nutrition.

