Daisy Keech in a busty tank and undies plays games

Daisy Keech plays games in her underwear. Pic credit:@daisykeech/Instagram

Daisy Keech knows how to win a board game. The 23-year-old beauty looked cozy as ever in her room while playing a board game.

The fitness influencer has had a crazy summer, including having her videos gain a lot of new attention. Known for her tiny waist and model-like physique, her ab workouts went viral all over TikTok.

Her fans were stunned by how fast the results were coming. People reported seeing a noticeable difference in their bodies within a week’s time.

The full video could be found on Daisy’s YouTube channel, where she managed to amass over 37 million views in that single video alone.

Initially creating her YouTube channel in 2016, she has been able to gain 3.28 million subscribers. Her videos include workouts, detailing what she eats in a day, and overall self-care tips.

Obviously, Daisy can’t spend her whole day working out, so she decided to give her followers a sneak peek of what she looks like outside of activewear.

Daisey Keech stuns in her undies while playing board games

The gorgeous influencer posted an Instagram carousel of her in her room playing games. Fans saw Daisy on the floor braless, with a tiny grey tank top on.

Daisy showed off her famous abs with some low-rise white boxer shorts and thick white socks to keep warm.

In the first picture, she is seen covering her face with monopoly cards with the caption, “How can I address you when you don’t own property?”

She put her hands down in the second photo, revealing that she sported a fresh face with minimal makeup. The influencer also kept her long blond hair down for the picture.

Daisy Keech created her own content house

What some people might not know is after her departure from the Hype House, Daisy Keech created her own content house known as Clubhouse. The content house was small and focused on female creators, unlike the Hype house. However, this did not fulfill Daisy as she thought it would. After five months, she decided it was best for her to leave the content house she had created.

In a YouTube video, Daisy explained, “The reason I’m moving out is that I really need to focus on myself and my own brand that I truly want to build,” she began. “I’ve just been thinking, like, what’s my passion in life? Like, what makes me happy?”

She decided to focus on herself and work on what made her excited outside of YouTube and TikTok, which she revealed was home renovation and interior design. While it was clearly a hard decision, fans supported her choice to leave.