DaBaby vs JoJo Siwa: Who has the highest net worth?

Rapper DaBaby caused a stir on social media over the weekend when he appeared to diss the teenage YouTube star JoJo Siwa in the lyrics of his version of Spotem Gottem’s Beatbox released on Friday (February 19).

A line from the lyrics of Beatbox in which DaBaby appeared to refer to 17-year-old JoJo Siwa as the b-word left fans confused and many took to social media to ask why DaBaby appeared to be beefing with the former Dance Moms star.

JoJo Siwa’s fans soon flooded social media with tweets expressing support for Siwa and demanding an explanation from DaBaby.

Some Dababy fans tried to calm Siwa’s fans by explaining that DaBaby did not have any beef with Siwa and that the reference to Siwa’s name in his Beatbox lyrics was only an artifact of rhyming and wordplay.

DaBaby took to Twitter to assure fans that he was not beefing with JoJo Siwa

DaBaby took to social media on Sunday (February 21) to confirm the claim that he was only making a wordplay and rhyming when he named Siwa in his song.

He also reached out to Siwa to assure her of his goodwill.

Some fans wanted to know who has the highest net worth: DaBaby or JoJo Siwa?

Amid the social media uproar over DaBaby’s reference to JoJo Siwa, some fans began searching online for information about DaBaby and JoJo Siwa’s net worths. Fans wanted to know who has the higher net worth, DaBaby or JoJo Siwa.

If you’ve also been wondering, here is what you need to know.

How much is DaBaby’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, DaBaby’s ( Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) net worth in 2021 is $3 million.

DaBaby came to prominence in 2019 after releasing his debut studio album Baby on Baby which peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart.

He also released his second studio album, Kirk, in 2019 and it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

His third studio album Blame It on Baby, released in 2020, also topped the charts.

He is known for rap songs such as Suge, Bop, and Rockstar.

Monsters and Critics reported in March 2020 that DaBaby was forced to offer an apology after he slapped a female fan at a show in Tampa.

How much is JoJo Siwa’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, JoJo Siwa’s (Joelle Joanie Siwa) net personal assets in 2021 total $14 million.

Her earnings come from her YouTube channel with more than 12 million followers. Siwa started her YouTube channel in 2015 and it has received more than 3.5 billion views.

She also makes money from merchandise sales and has a large line available at Walmart. JoJo Siwa is known for her colorful bow ribbons.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth’s estimates, JoJo Siwa is worth millions of dollars more than rapper DaBaby.

Monsters and Critics reported back in January 2020 that JoJo bought a mansion in California worth $3.43 million.