Da Brat pregnant at 48 and showing off bare baby bump to give thanks

Da Brat is glowing with a growing baby bump and is so thankful for it.

Shawntae Harris-Dupart, also known as Da Brat, is known for her rap music. She has been married to Jesseca Dupart since 2022, and the couple is so excited about their expected baby.

Da Brat became pregnant through the help of Hope Fertility, which is a fertility center in Atlanta. The artist made sure to thank the center in her caption.

She included in her caption, “BLESSINGS all 2023 ❤️❤️❤️.”

The 48-year-old rapper cradled her baby belly, and she looked absolutely radiant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

De Brat was clad perfectly for the amazing photo shoot that Artez La’Mon Noel expertly photographed.

Da Brat stuns in red and white to show off her baby belly

Da Brat sported a white and red letterman jacket that was worn open, allowing the camera to capture her growing belly fully.

She paired the jacket with red pants that sat just under her belly and were loosely fitted down to her ankles.

The rapper donned dark red athletic shoes that tied the look nicely together.

She completed the look with a flat-capped white hat, which sat backward on her head.

The artist’s hair was styled in red braids that perfectly waterfalled over her shoulders and back.

Da Brat’s makeup was stunning, with shimmery eyeshadow, long and dark lashes, and glossy red lips.

Jesseca also looked fantastic in the heartwarming photo shoot, in a black and white outfit that she accessorized beautifully and contrasted nicely with Da Brat’s bright red look.

Da Brat promoted her Kaleidoscope X Da Brat collection at a live event

Da Brat has led a successful career as a rapper, and she makes sure to give love back to her fans as well.

The singer excitedly posted a video to Instagram explaining that she’d be at a Walmart in Decatur, Georgia with her wife for an amazing chance to win prizes, gift cards, and more.

All the items would come from her Kaleidoscope X Da Brat collection, and free bandanas would even be given out for every purchase.

The star included in her caption, “We will be at Walmart to love on yawl in Decatur on Memorial Drive from 1-4! Come check us out! @darealbbjudy Our new styling collection collaboration Kaleidoscope X Da Brat!! FUN! CASH!! PRIZES!! GIFT CARDS!!”

Da Brat’s post earned over 12,000 likes and was flooded with hundreds of comments.