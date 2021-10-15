D. Hill death: Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

D. Hill, a rising Hip Hop producer has passed away. Pic credit:@D.hill/Instagram

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25.

Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good.

His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook.

“Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill passed away. This truly feels like a bad dream ‘Lord, please wake me up.’ God gave him the vision, and he completed his assignment. Please keep his mom, dad & his sister lifted up in prayer,” Andre Hall wrote in a statement adding,

“We never know when our time is up, so live and be happy ‘If that’s possible anymore’ My nephew was my hero -Rest In Power. DHILL”

He notably worked with Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Wayne, producing Drake’s single Desires.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hill’s cause of death is unknown; however, he is rumored to have suffered from a fatal seizure.

Darius Hill started his career in 2017 and worked with several up-and-coming artists in Atlanta.

Damn bro RIP D Hill, produced some really cool songs pic.twitter.com/jgXcRhfqNd — spitspitspit (@plutoplutoeko) October 14, 2021

His big break came in 2020 when he co-produced Future’s single Life is Good featuring Drake.

He produced the song’s first half before it was merged with the OZ, and Ambezza produced half with Drake to create the record.

D. Hill recently achieved mainstream success

Earlier this year, D. Hill reflected on his success, rising from poverty after Life is Good sold over 9 million units.

“I was poor as hell, wondering how I was going to eat & pay my $250 roommate fee. Thank you, Jesus,” he wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with Complex, Hill went into detail about his rise as a producer in the competitive Atlanta Hip Hop community.

The late 25-year-old producer got his start working with some of Gucci Mane’s artists on his 1017 label and artists on record label Quality Control.

He also spoke about being homeless to pursue his career and make connections in the industry.

“When I first came out [to Atlanta], I was just crashing on people’s couches who would allow me to do so,” he told the publication, adding:

“People had more open arms for me because they knew I would come to their spot from the studio late at night.”

Damn D. Hill you was a 🐐 in the making 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YzPnmH4MLT — #Sampforever (@cleanamogul) October 15, 2021

Hill detailed how he would sleep in his car when he couldn’t find a home to stay in while working.

“I stayed in Atlanta for months at a time on people’s couches. Sometimes I would get tired of asking people, or I would get in at 6:00 a.m., so I would sleep in the car just to save everybody else from inconvenience.”

D. Hill was 25 years old and is survived by his family and music.