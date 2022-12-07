Pamela Alexandra donned a little black dress to ask her fans a question. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra looked stunning in a stylish one-sleeved little back dress as she posed in front of a widow.

The 34-year-old Brazilian model shared the outfit to ask her fans a question.

Alexandra asked, “Flats or heels,” alongside two photos of her in the sheer little black dress. However, it may have been a trick question as she followed up with, “There’s only one right answer.”

To help fans decide, Alexandra shared two photos, one of her wearing flats and one of her in heels. For her flats, she wore a pair of black sandals with ankle straps and a toe divider.

For her heels, she wore a pair of heeled pointed-toe black pumps with silver ankle straps. Both pairs matched her black dress nicely.

As for her dress, Alexandra wore a stunning black dress that featured one sleeve and a thigh-high split in the side. The dress was formfitting and hugged her curves nicely.

Keeping up with the black theme, she wore a black purse slung over her shoulder. Her other accessories included a necklace with a gold pendant and a thin bracelet gracing one wrist.

Pamela Alexandra sizzled in a little black dress

For her hair, Alexandra wore her signature curls tied back in a ponytail. As a result, her hair was slick and smooth on top but curly and bushy in the back.

In one photo, Alexandra posed with her hands on her hips in front of a painting that gave the illusion of her having angel wings. The second photo saw her posing in front of a widow with her hand on her thigh as she showed off her neatly manicured fingernails and the city view through the window.

Alexandra looked stunning in her dress, which isn’t surprising considering she has proven in the past how good she looks in black, regardless of what style. Shortly before Thanksgiving, she stunned in an all-black jumpsuit.

She donned the formfitting sleeveless black jumpsuit for a gorgeous photoshoot while seated on a heart-shaped bench. She paired the outfit with a pair of chunky heeled black ankle strap sandals.

Shortly before that, she shared a photo in a daring plunging velvety little black dress with large cutouts on each side of the torso. She also paired her look with a pair of stiletto-heeled ankle-strap sandals.

Alexandra proved she can pull off either flats or heels and has a penchant for black.

Alexandra promoted Fashion Nova Curve

With her 5.5 million Instagram followers, Alexandra is a strong candidate for brand partnerships. One prominent brand she has promoted is Fashion Nova Curve.

Fashion Nova is a very popular clothing retail company that operates both through e-commerce and physical stores. Fashion Nova Curve is Fashion Nova’s clothing line for plus-size customers.

To promote the brand, Alexandra modeled some of their outfits for her Instagram followers. In one photo she donned a pink blouse along with a pair of short shorts and lace-up sandals.

In another ad, she posed outdoors in a stunning denim jumpsuit. She posed with one leg resting on top of a well and captioned the photo “SunKissed.”

In a separate Fashion Nova Curve ad, she donned a gorgeous dress with an abstract color pattern on it. The dress featured a plunging neckline, sleeves, and a short skirt that showed off Alexandra’s curves perfectly.

Alexandra is a model who has embraced her curves, making it fitting that she teamed up with Fashion Nova to promote more fashion options for plus-sized girls and women.