Barbie Ferreira was stunning for Vogue Brasil. The black and white magazine image was breathtaking and nostalgic all at once.

The actress sported a form-fitting cream dress with spaghetti straps and a low neckline. The dress flowed the floor, but it was a bit folded over.

Her hair tumbled from the roots down to her shoulders in soft waves, and her dark locks were voluminous.

Of course, her makeup was also gorgeous with winged liner, dark lashes, and matte lipstick.

Barbie sported a layered necklace around her neck. She held a single flower up to her chest and gazed just off-camera.

The model captioned her post by tagging Vogue Brasil and adding the flag emoji for Brazil. It was flooded with well over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Barbie Ferreira was a guest star on Armchair Expert Podcast

Barbie has had a successful career as a model and actress, and so she has some great experiences to share with the world.

The businesswoman was recently a guest star on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. They shared fun and insightful stories together as they chatted.

She included a few images of the podcast conversation, and she was all smiles.

Her caption included, “went on @armchairexppod with legends @daxshepard @mlpadman and talked daddy issues, working at the mall and euphoria 🌹.”

Armchair Expert is a podcast that shares many entertaining episodes that seek to explore humanity. It’s available to listen to on Spotify.

Her followers were seemingly just as excited for the new podcast episode as she was, as the post earned over 140,000 likes and countless comments.

Barbie Ferreira partnered with Levi’s

Barbie may be an excellent choice as a guest star, but she also has formed a collaboration with Levi’s.

The brunette beauty looked spectacular in the blue patchwork jeans that were both edgy and perfectly hugged her form.

She included in the caption of her post, “Ahhhh😈 my collab with @levis is finally out!! patchwork jeans in blue and green for the hotties. thank you so much to everyone involved this was truly a dream. link in bio to purchase.”

Levi’s is proud to sell versatile jeans that are comfortable and come in all shapes and sizes. It’s considered one of the most iconic brands for jeans.

Barbie sported the Barbie Ferreira original fit jeans, which retail for $198.

She was certainly the perfect model for her jeans, as she modeled them to look incredible.