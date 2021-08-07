Cuban Doll appears to ‘out’ JayDaYoungan alleging ‘gay stuff’ led to breakup

Cuban Doll takes to social media to make claims against her ex-boyfriend JayDaYoungan. Pic credit: CubanDoll/Instagram/JayDaYoungan/Instagram

Cuban Doll and Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan reportedly broke up several months ago; however, she appeared to “out” the rapper as gay in a since-deleted series of tweets.

Cuban claims she broke up with the 23 Island rapper after discovering what she describes as “gay stuff” on his phone.

“The real reason me & jay broke up I went through his phone & seen gay stuff,” Cuban Doll wrote, adding: “Ain’t nothing [wrong] with that I never said anything because I don’t think he ready to tell y’all maybe I’m wrong for even saying this, but it’s honestly [the] truth.”

In subsequent tweets, she said, “It’s okay. I’m GAY ALSO.”

After receiving criticism for attempting to “out” the JayDaYoungan, Cuban expressed support for the LBGTQ+ community.

“Support the LGBT [rainbow flag emoji] & keep it moving,” she said in a tweet.

Cuban Doll and JayDaYoungan’s relationship was not without drama. She had a feud with the rapper’s baby mother, Jordan B, and they went back and forth on social media.

In April, Cuban Doll shared footage of herself destroying Jordan B’s clothes in what appears to be an act of revenge.

Hahaha GET BACK GANG ! pic.twitter.com/PA0wm9L6xq — CUBAN DOLL (@CubanDaSavage) April 19, 2021

JayDaYoungan responded to the allegation in a comment with the following: “Only kids play like this…”

King Sleaze claims he had a relationship with JayDaYoungin

King Sleaze, who identifies as a trade, claims that he had a sexual relationship with the Lousiana rapper in response to Cuban Doll’s controversial tweets.

“I was f****n wit JayDaYoungan for weeks & told yall bout him but no one [believed] me [Unamused face emoji] da real reason dey broke up is cuz he is literally a DL trade,” he tweeted.

He adds some graphic detail about their alleged sexual encounter while claiming there is more to the story in exchange for tweets:

“RT if u want to know da story about how I started f****n wit him and why I stopped[Flushed face emoji] bruh had dookie stains in his draws [Skull face emoji],” he added.

I was fuckin wit JayDaYoungan for weeks & told yall bout him but no one believe me 😒 da real reason dey broke up is cuz he is literally a DL trade 💯RT if u want to know da story about how I started fuckin wit him and why I stopped😳 bruh had dookie stains in his draws 💀 pic.twitter.com/o6Men5ePRI — King Sleaze 😈 (@KingSleaze13) August 4, 2021

Jordan B previously accused JayDaYoungan of domestic abuse

JaydaYoungan kept his social media activity to a minimum since mid-July. He returned to his Instagram page to promote a giveaway challenge.

In 2020, his baby mother, Jordan B, accused the rapper of domestic violence in a series of tweets, captured by The Shade Room.

Jordan alleges that he was physically abusive after she confronted him about cheating. She also claims that he once poured urine on her and says the abuse led to mental health issues.

The couple reconciled later following the tweets but reportedly broke up earlier this year.