Critics say Ryan Seacrest’s ex Aubrey Page ‘deserves so much’ better: ‘Ryan is a fool to let you go!’

After their recent split, Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, has found an outpouring of support.

Since the news of their breakup, Ryan and Aubrey’s fans have been taking sides, some blaming Ryan and others blaming Aubrey after the two decided to part ways after three years together.

The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is taking the breakup in stride, judging by her Instagram activity, as she continues to work on building her brand.

In a recent Instagram post, Aubrey uploaded a series of selfies that she snapped while getting some work done at her L.A. home.

Looking fresh-faced and unbothered in the pics, Aubrey wore her brown hair down in flowy waves as she showed off several different poses.

“Work from home selfies,” read the accompanying caption for the post, which received thousands of likes.

Aubrey’s comments section was filled to the brim with compliments from her fans, who remarked on how beautiful she looked in the shots.

In addition, quite a few comments came from some of Aubrey’s supporters, who left derogatory remarks aimed at Ryan and sang Aubrey’s praises.

Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s fans take aim at her ex Ryan Seacrest: ‘He is a user and a manipulator’

Among the derogatory comments aimed at Ryan was one that read, “Ryan is a Momma’s Boy and has no room in his life [for] you. You are gorgeous and young move on to someone who deserves you! You will be fine!”

Another follower couldn’t believe that Ryan let Aubrey “get away,” throwing major shade at the American Idol host for doing this “over and over.”

“You deserve so much better,” their comment continued.

Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Yet another Instagram user accused Ryan of being self-absorbed, calling him a “user and manipulator.”

“Ryan is a fool to let you go!” added someone else.

Another expressed, “Glad you are doing well, Ryan is an idiot!!”

Ryan and Aubrey’s Instagram activity confuses fans

Despite going their separate ways, it appears that Ryan is still keeping tabs on his former girlfriend.

Ryan still follows Aubrey on Instagram, although it’s unclear if Aubrey follows him since Ryan set up his account so that only he can see his followers.

Ironically, Ryan went Instagram official with Aubrey just weeks before they announced their split.

After three years of dating, Aubrey had included several photos of Ryan on her Instagram feed, even gushing over him in a post dated April 2023.

Aubrey called her then-boyfriend an “inspiring man,” expressing how proud she was of him for his “caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.”

Until this year, Ryan had yet to reciprocate the effort.

But in early April, Ryan uploaded a couple’s selfie, helping to promote his then-girlfriend’s business venture, Sippin on Somethin’.

Ryan proclaimed his support for Aubrey in the post’s caption, writing, “Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you.”

Despite their public breakup, Aubrey has yet to delete photographic evidence of her and Ryan’s relationship from her Instagram feed.