Cristina Buccino stuns in sheer black dress with thigh-high slit

Cristina Buccino stunned in a long black gown with cutout detail. Pic credit: @cribuccino/Instagram

Stunning Italian model Cristina Buccino showed off more than just her model credentials in a sizzling new snap.

Rocking a fabulous black gown, the model showed off her gorgeous toned legs, thanks to the thigh-high slit of the dress.

The long-sleeved dress, from designer Nensi Dojaka, also featured an elaborate cutout design on the gown’s torso which was attached with very thin strings of fabric that helped cover the Italian beauty’s curves.

Her olive skin shone through the cutout sections, and a small star tattoo could be seen on the model’s sternum.

Her long brunette locks were loosely fastened behind her, with a section of highlighted hair framing her stunning face which was painted flawlessly with glam makeup in nude shades.

She wore gold earrings and rings to accessorize the dress but went shoeless, instead opting to pose barefoot for the photos.

The photo set contained 4 variations of the model posing against a set of large gray double doors, and fans loved the picture, showering the model with a variety of fire, love heart, and heart eyes emojis to express their delight.

The first and second photos offered a full-length view of the gown and the model, while the third and fourth provided a closer shot of the gorgeous Italian as she gave the camera a sultry stare.

In the final snap, the model crossed a leg revealing more of her toned thigh as it emerged from the slit in the gown.

Cristina Buccino rocks a jumpsuit with plunging neckline

The 37-year-old got more pulses racing as she shared a snap to Instagram Stories which showcased more of her gorgeous figure as she went braless in a denim jumpsuit.

Sharing a mirror selfie with fans, the model wore the black jumpsuit unbuttoned to the waist, which was cinched in by a thick black leather belt. She posed with her hand in a pocket and her hip sticking out to the side.

Her gorgeous brunette hair looked sleek and shiny and fell naturally around her shoulders in the straight look it had been styled in.

A deep red polish adorned her fingernails as she held the phone to snap the picture, which looked as though it was taken at her home.

She completed the trendy look by wearing a glam makeup look, rocking a brown smoky eye and a bold brow, and finishing off with a glossy nude lip.

Cristina Buccino keeps model body in shape with intense workouts

We don’t have to go far on Cristina’s social media to find an image of her incredible model physique, as her Instagram grid is curated with elegant and high-fashion snaps of her at work.

However, she provided some insight into how she keeps such an amazing figure in shape, by uploading some footage of her in action, undertaking an intense kickboxing workout in the gym.

Dressed in khaki green spandex leggings and a matching sports bra, the beauty could be seen kicking and punching pads held by her personal trainer.

Her body looked incredible in the activewear, which complemented her sunkissed complexion.

The leggings featured patches of material in a darker green to add some texture to the bottoms, while the bra had a bright coral racer-back strap on the back which contrasted nicely with the earthy green fabric.

Her hair was loosely tied back by a black scrunchie and her toned muscles looked like they were working hard as she launched her attack on the gym pads.

Though she already looks incredible, the model feels she has room for improvement, captioning her post, “Work in progress 👌🏼.”