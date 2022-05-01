Courtney Stodden welcomes bikini season with rear view

Courtney Stodden close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Courtney Stodden is spreading positivity while in a skimpy bikini to welcome summer. The 27-year-old former teen bride and reality star updated their social media ready for a Hot Girl Summer 2022 this weekend, bending over a balcony as they flaunted their fabulous curves.

Proving they’ve got no room for hate, the non-binary star delighted their 300,000+ followers in a tiny two-piece, although this post wasn’t just about the killer body.

Courtney Stodden sizzles in bikini for summer

Gazing out over a sunset view with a palm horizon, the blonde was photographed offering a rear view while showcasing their toned legs and trim waist in a cute, printed and blue bikini.

The figure-flaunting pool look boasted string ties, with Stodden seen resting their arms on the white balcony, also possibly wearing high heels.

The Big Brother contestant looked relaxed, with a caption seemingly suggesting the photo was a throwback.

“Wishing I was here rn,” the star wrote with a sunshine emoji, adding #bikiniseason.

Continuing, the ex to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison added: “IMPORTANT MESSAGE: you don’t need anything other than a bathing suit to be a hot mama — you are beautiful the way you are. I have things about my body that make me insecure. Everyone does. I was gonna take out my rib but what the f*** for? To prove I’m NOT HUMAN? Ewww! Get that bathing suit on and live your best life!!!!”

Courtney Stodden lashes out over teen marriage

Stodden continues to make headlines for lashing out at ex Doug, whom they married aged just 16. The former couple tied the knot back in 2011 when Doug was 51.

In September 2021, Courtney updated their Instagram in selfie mode, telling fans: “It’s hard for children to separate attention they receive online from predatory behavior from adults. It’s our responsibility as a society to step up and protect our kids as much as we can from falling victim to this cycle of digital grooming. As adults, we can see what they can’t.” In a separate share, the blonde wrote: “I was made to think I was special, and this was a unique and special circumstance. Now I know the truth. I wasn’t the first child he courted. I wasn’t “special” like he made me and the public believe. It wasn’t in fact “unique” for him.”

Stodden has also been teasing a makeup line. If going ahead, they’d join the slew of reality faces now boasting makeup brands; Savannah Chrisley, Angela Simmons, and Lisa Rinna are just a handful.