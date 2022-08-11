Courtney Love stuns in a tiny bikini in Italy: ‘Living well is the best revenge’

Courtney Love is living her best life in a bikini in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Courtney Love is living it up right now while she enjoys a glamorous vacation in Italy and she’s been happy to share her joy with the world.

In fact, Courtney seems to be flaunting her amazing trip and making sure her haters get a good view of all the fun she’s having.

In a recent set of photos shared with her 1.1 million followers, the Hole singer is absolutely glowing as she rocks a floral bikini while showing off her svelte figure.

Courtney, who is no stranger to controversy, accessorized the two-piece with several gold chains, oversized black sunglasses, a few bracelets, several tattoos, and a very interesting pair of shoes.

In both photos, the 58-year-old musician raised her arms to the sky. In the first one, she held her head to one side, and in the other, she lifted it back to enjoy the warm sun.

Her caption was the best, telling her fans, “living well is the best revenge,” before tagging the official Instagram page for the band R.E.M.

Get ready for Courtney Love’s memoir

As most celebrities tend to do, Courtney Love has written a memoir after a decade of what she called “dragging my a**.”

She recently took to Instagram with the announcement, telling her fans, “Dude(s). I think I might have just signed off on my book…. After a f**king DECADE of dragging my a** (@abramovich.alex patience of a SAINT❤️‍🩹🙏) @harpercollins don’t pop the champagne quite yet. ‘The sex work is in! The sex work is in.'”

She continued, “Yeah but the doll is on a FULL MEDIA BLACKOUT (quoting the great Del Rey genius “NO-ONE TELLS MY STORY BUT ME” motto. Bible💯).”

Considering the incredible life she’s led, from being a woman fronting a band to marrying Kurt Cobain to losing him, and that’s just the beginning — we can only imagine that her memoir is going to be a page-turner.

With the timing of the memoir announcement, this Italy trip could very well be her celebration of a job well done.

Demi Lovato wants to make music with Courtney Love

If Courtney Love is interested in making more music, she definitely has a duet partner on deck.

Demi Lovato, who recently put out new music, told Audacy Check In that one of their dream collaborations is Courtney Love.

When asked who from the music business they’d love to work with, Demi said, “Like I’m always going to want to collaborate with Hayley Williams from Paramore, especially because I’ve been listening to so much of old Paramore’s music, and also it’d be sick to do something with Courtney Love.”