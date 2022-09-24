Courtney Love lifts leg to show off favorite shoes

Courtney Love showed off her favorite shoes in new snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Grunge icon Courtney Love took to Instagram recently to show love for her favorite shoes.

Sharing a picture via Instagram Stories, she was snapped in an open doorway, lifting her leg to show off the colorful sneaker.

The sneakers were a trendy color block style, with shades of blue, pink, green and a pastel orange covering the shoe.

Propping a foot up against the door, her legs looks trim and toned as she poses happily for the photograph.

The 58-year-old wore an unbuttoned white striped linen shirt, coral tone top underneath with matching slim-fit shorts.

In the background we can see out onto the street, which appears to be an affluent neighborhood, with Love’s choice of outfit perfect for the bright sunny weather.

Pic credit: @courtneylove/Instagram

Her blonde hair and bangs were styled in a messy bob and she chose a bold lipstick look to complement the outfit.

In the photo, she tagged friend and Danish model Helena Christensen saying, “@helenachristensen {these trainers Helena made out of 0!!! Carbon emissions . 0! 🤗🤗🍓🙏 and comfy & tough!)”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also said, “thanks for all your dms!” and “Surgery went great! i didn’t mean to scare you !”

It’s unclear what surgery the star is referring to.

Courtney Love stuns in a tiny bikini in Italy

Surgery or not, there’s no denying the former singer looks incredible at 58.

Love recently shared images of herself vacationing in Italy, dressed in a tiny green floral bikini.

No stranger to controversy, she captioned the image, “living well is the best revenge” before tagging the official Instagram page of rock band REM.

Posing in front of a stunning sea background, she raised her arms to the sky showing off a svelte figure.

She accessorized the swimwear with several gold chains, some oversized sunglasses and many of her tattoos.

Get ready for Courtney Love’s memoir

The same bikini makes an appearance in another of the singer’s Instagram posts, as she revelled in the news that she had written and finished a memoir.

Captioning the post, “Dude(s). I think I might have just signed off on my book…. After a f****g DECADE of dragging my a** (@abramovich.alex patience of a SAINT❤️‍🩹🙏) @harpercollins don’t pop the champagne quite yet. ‘The sex work is in! The sex work is in.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) She went on to say, “Yeah but the doll is on a FULL MEDIA BLACKOUT (quoting the great Del Rey genius “NO-ONE TELLS MY STORY BUT ME” motto. Bible💯).”

From fronting a popular 90’s grunge band, to marrying fellow grunge icon Kurt Cobain and then sadly losing him, that’s just the tip of the iceberg, there’s no doubt that her book will be a page-turner.