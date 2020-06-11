Courtney Cason is leaving QVC after 10 years: ‘Thank you for all the memories’

Courtney Cason, the QVC beauty and fashion show host, is leaving the shopping channel after 10 years. She announced she was quitting in a post to Instagram yesterday.

Cason, who is known for hosting QVC’s Beauty IQ program, recalled the day she came for an interview at the QVC headquarters in the West Chester suburb of Philadelphia.

While hurrying to make it to West Chester, she lost her license at the airport and had to rent a car.

She said she was surprised that QVC hired her after what she described as a “far from perfect interview.”

She then went on to talk about her experiences during her years at QVC, including getting married and becoming pregnant with a baby boy.

“To you, our amazing viewers… You have seen me meet the love of my life, get married, re-do an old house, and lastly followed me on this journey to become pregnant with our angel baby boy… thank you for all of the memories and crazy fun times these last 10 years.”

She did not reveal details about what she planned to do after QVC, but she indicated she was quitting to focus on her family life and “adventures ahead.”

QVC is a shopping channel founded by Joseph Segel in 1986. It is owned by Qurate Retail Group.

Fans react on social media

Fans have been reacting to the news that Cason is leaving QVC after 10 years.

“Wish you, AG, and your little one, the best ALWAYS! You deserve the sort of happiness that can’t be measured,” one fan wrote.

“So sad to see you leave QVC, always love watching your shows! But, that being said, so happy for you!!” another wrote.

Twitter fans also posted well-wishes while some fans engaged in speculation about the reason why she was leaving QVC.

Who is Courtney Carson?

Courtney Cason was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and she is in her 30s.

She holds a degree in Theater Arts and Liberal arts. She minored in Engish, broadcast journalism, sociology, and marketing at the University of Mississippi.

She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and worked with the commercial radio station, Rebel Radio, during her college days.

She started her broadcast career in 2004, working at Rebel Radio as a News Director and Assignment Editor.

She interned at WSB-TV with Kimberly Kennedy. She also worked on the show Hot Topics on WSB-TV and co-hosted The Atlanta Falcons’ half-time show.

She worked as co-director of event planning at Linus Foundation and remote coordinator for WBTS, according to her LinkedIn page.

Cason married Aaron Graves in 2014. Graves was a Relationship Manager at Bank of America in Philadelphia. They met at a Christmas gala time and dated for more than three years before they got married.