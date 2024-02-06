Country star Toby Keith dead at 62, cause of death revealed

Toby Keith, a legendary figure in country music, has passed away, as confirmed by his official website and social media channels.

He died at the age of 62, approximately 18 months following his public disclosure of his battle with stomach cancer, as reported on Monsters and Critics.

Surrounded by his loved ones, the renowned singer of As Good As I Once Was and Red Solo Cup passed away on Monday night, as stated in a brief announcement.

The statement also acknowledged his dignified and courageous fight against the illness.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” read part of the statement released announcing his passing.

Several fans, country music colleagues, and friends have paid tribute following the news of his death.

Toby Keith continued to perform as he battled cancer

Keith revealed his cancer diagnosis in June 2022. In September of the following year, he candidly discussed the tumultuous journey of undergoing treatment, describing it as a “roller coaster” of emotions.

Despite the challenges, he continued to perform and appear at award shows.

Shortly before receiving the Country Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards, Keith shared his feelings with E! News, expressing positivity despite the ups and downs of his health.

“I feel pretty good,” Keith, 62, told E! News in a new interview. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and [down]. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today.”

Despite his illness, Keith remained dedicated to his craft, continuing to record and perform.

In December, he showcased his resilience by performing live for three consecutive nights in Las Vegas, though visibly thinner due to his health battle.

Toby Keith tributes pour in

Several tributes poured in for Keith, with many celebrating his patriotism. During his illustrious career, Toby Keith achieved remarkable success in the music industry.

He released an impressive total of 19 studio albums and amassed sales exceeding 40 million. His impact on the country music scene was undeniable, as evidenced by his chart-topping achievements.

Jack McGuire shared a tribute tweet alongside a photo of the late country singer celebrating his patriotism.

RIP Toby Keith man. That breaks my heart.



UNCLE SAM PUT YOUR NAME AT THE TOP OF HIS LIST!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QHaPexL6fx — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) February 6, 2024

David Hookstead described him as “unapologetically pro-America” with a video showing his support for the military.

RIP to Toby Keith.



He was unapologetically pro-America, made songs that could make you want to crack a beer or cry and gave people something to rally around after 9/11.



A true legend who will never be replaced. https://t.co/j4etHy5lc0 pic.twitter.com/hxsQ3Vz0ta — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and their three children.