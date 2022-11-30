Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37 only hours after getting married

Singer-songwriter Jake Flint died just hours after his wedding. Pic credit: @jakeflintmusic/Instagram

US country music singer Jake Flint died suddenly at the age of 37, his publicist has confirmed.

Jake, who was well-known in the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene, tragically passed away shortly after his wedding on Saturday (26 November.)

The Cowtown singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.

Jake’s publicist Clif Doyal told The Oklahoman on Monday, November 28 that the singer-songwriter died in his sleep, just hours after he and Brenda Flint exchanged vows.

In his statement, he hailed Jake as a “prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.”

Jake’s publicist added, “As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it.”

“With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy.”

Jake’s wife Brenda also confirmed his passing as she shared a video on Facebook on Monday of the couple dancing and goofing around at their wedding.

Another heartbreaking tribute came from Jake’s former manager, Brenda Cline, who shared the news of Flint’s passing on Facebook Sunday, saying, “I loved him much like a son.”

His former manager went on to call Jake the “funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated” artist she’s ever worked with.

She also noted that they were about to embark on a business venture together after his wedding to his wife Brenda – which took place just hours before his passing.

Jake Flint’s career

Jake was first introduced to music after his father was diagnosed with ALS, according to his website.

As he was not able to physically play with Jake, his dad enlisted his longtime friends to teach his son how to play guitar.

Jake then began to attend regional bluegrass festivals and was inspired to write his own music.

His first album, I’m Not Okay, was released in 2016, followed by three more albums: 2018’s Live and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom, 2020’s Fake Flint, and 2021’s Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge.

Jake’s best-known singles included Cowtown, Long Road Back Home, and What’s Your Name.

He was also named Breakout Artist of the Year at the We Are Tulsa Music Awards in 2019, and frequently played shows around Oklahoma and Texas.