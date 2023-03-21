Juliana Herz is the ultimate model with incredibly sharp features, an intense gaze, and pouty lips, so it’s no surprise that her schedule has been packed with professional photo shoots as of late.

The Costa Rican beauty showed off her skills, and it was truly necessary as she had no clothing or much jewelry to draw attention away from her face.

She went topless for an artistic image by photographer Alexandra French in which she was turned away and appeared to be wearing high-waisted jeans that were just visible at the bottom.

The white background gave her an ethereal quality and certainly added to her striking features with a major contrast. Her dark hair was pulled back in a slick bun, and her makeup featured an intense smokey cat-eye and dark red lipstick.

She had a few gold hoops in her ears, but other than that, it was all about her stunning features, and the photographer did a fantastic job capturing her natural beauty.

Juliana frequently takes part in swimwear and lingerie shoots, so she’s often seen at the beach on her Instagram, but her profile also includes tons of daily outfit posts and a surprisingly large amount of makeup-free selfies.

Juliana Herz posed topless for photographer Alexandra French. Pic credit: @julianaherz/Instagram

Juliana Herz attended the Vanity Fair Oscars bash last week

Just last week, the brunette bombshell attended one of the most exclusive parties of the year; the Vanity Fair Oscars bash.

She stood out and showed her fashion knowledge at the same time as she wore a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown. It featured one strap and draped down to the floor in a dark, sparkling fabric.

She listed her makeup artist as Stacey Tan and celebrity hairstylist as Glen Coco Oropeza, who has styled several big names like Kourtney Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, and Machine Gun Kelly.

She added to the glamour with jewelry from Logan Hollowell, wearing raindrop earrings and a few silver bangles.

Juliana is a big fan of Logan Hollowell jewelry

Logan Hollowell is an L.A.-based brand that’s a big favorite among celebrities and models, with Step Up actress Jenna Dewan, Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel, and Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan counting themselves as fans.

On its Instagram profile, the brand claims to use “recycled gold and conflict-free gemstones” and features several incredible rings, necklaces, and bracelets with bright colors like emerald green and aquamarine.

Their recent new arrivals feature mostly gold pieces with lots of emerald green as well as moonstone in chunkier styles.

The new 18k Classic Queen Moonstone Water Drop Necklace costs $5,500 and features a large raindrop shape stone in the middle of a gold chain.

Juliana is obviously a big fan of the brand, as she shared a selfie in one of their longer necklaces as well as a raindrop-shaped gem on a gold chain.

She wrote in the caption, “@loganhollowell bling always makes me feel like a magical being 🧚‍♀️.”

Keep an eye on Juliana’s Instagram for more outfit inspiration and incredible modeling photos.