Corinna Kopf stuns in busty black tank top

Corinna Kopf’s green eyes sparkle in new shared selfie. Pic credit: @corinnakopf/Instagram

Corinna Kopf looks stunning in a busty black ensemble.

The gorgeous Corinna Kopf took a selfie while she seemed to be on a private plane, and as always, she never disappoints.

The YouTuber wore a simple black tank top and some black leggings. Such a casual outfit, but never out of style.

She put on some small gold earrings, as well as a gold choker with a lot of crosses dangling from it.

Her beautiful green eyes were adorned with a small black wing, and her long lashes elevated the look.

She finished the look wearing some transparent glasses, although it’s unknown whether they are medical or UV glasses.

With 6.7 million followers on Instagram, Corinna Kopf is very well known on social media.

She is now 26 years old, but she joined Instagram at 16. Her breakthrough happened on YouTube since Kopf is a great friend of the context creator, David Dobrik, and has appeared in several of his videos.

Despite the dating rumors that have been going around for a very long time, Dobrik and Kopf are really close friends. She became part of David’s Vlog Squad back in 2016. These videos she has been part of have landed Dobrik a lot of issues and problems due to the behavior he encourages everyone to display.

There have been a lot of members who have decided to part ways following these allegations, but the American influencer remains close to him.

Corinna Kopf gets banned from Twitch

Kopf had returned to Twitch after spending some time on Facebook Gaming, but now she has been banned from the platform.

This isn’t the first time she has had to face a ban from a streaming service. She first found herself in this position because she was supposedly wearing risque clothes. This led her to switch to Facebook, where she remained for two years.

The 26-year-old took her Twitter account to share a picture of Twitch’s letter explaining why her account had been temporarily suspended.

She captioned this tweet by saying, “ain’t the first time.”

Twitch’s letter explained that she had been suspended because she had been wearing clothes that were deemed inappropriate.

ain’t the first time 🥲😂 pic.twitter.com/M1WTpHpQ2J — pouty girl (@CorinnaKopf) May 12, 2022

Time will tell if she gets her account back soon.