Corinna Kopf reveals ‘days without sex’ in teeny string bikini

YouTube and social media star Corinna Kopf. Pic credit: @CorinnaKopf/Twitter/Instagram

Corinna Kopf has been celibate, the Onlyfans star revealed how long she has gone without sex in a sizzling bikini photo.

Vlog Squad member and content creator said she made $4.2 million from OnlyFans after one month.

Last year, she announced that she is joining the platform, garnering over 390,000 likes.

Corinna Kopf has gone almost a year without sex

Corinna Kopf stunned in a stylish brown bikini with a green garment wrapped around her waist.

In the caption, she claims to be celibate in an Instagram post that has garnered over 800,000 likes.

“day 215 without sex – went in the ocean today so the waves could smack my a**,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @corinnakopf/Instagram

She held her blonde hair which was tied in a bun while throwing the peace sign.

The barely-there bikini top has a criss-cross string strap making for a cut-out appearance.

The 26-year-old spoke about sliding into Logan Paul’s DM’s during an appearance on his podcast IMPAULSIVE.

good enough to eat pic.twitter.com/F9iaRLj6hb — pouty girl (@CorinnaKopf) June 14, 2022

The popular content creator spoke about asking for STD tests from her partners while dating.

Kopf said on the podcast, that she “can’t remember the last time she had sex,” while denying rumors about being a “sex god” in Los Angeles.

In the interview published in July 2021, the model said Logan Paul was the only person she slept with that year.

Logan revealed their only interaction before dating had been Corinna condemning him for his ‘suicide forest’ controversy in Japan.

However, they eventually met up, and talked for four hours she revealed adding:“This guy’s great, I love him, I forgive him for everything.”

Corinna Kopf leaves Facebook Gaming

At the beginning of March, Corinna revealed that she is leaving Facebook Gaming.

“Thank you guys so much for everything over the last 2 1/2 years, your guys support means the world too me, the last 2 1/2 years streaming on Facebook have truely been nothing but amazing.”

She then signed to the platform while temporarily banned from Twitch.

Kopf was one of the platform’s most-viewed content creators and remains popular.

Shortly after her contract with Facebook expired, the Onlyfans model returned to Twitch in March 2022.

Shortly after getting back on Twitch, Kopf was hit with another ban in May.

Kopf tweeted a screenshot of a message from Twitch revealing why she was temporarily suspended from the platform.

ain’t the first time 🥲😂 pic.twitter.com/M1WTpHpQ2J — pouty girl (@CorinnaKopf) May 12, 2022

According to Twitch, Kopf was banned due to ‘inappropriate attire’ worn during a live stream. She was seemingly unbothered by the punishment, writing in a tweet: “Not the first time.”