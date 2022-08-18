Corey Feldman blasts Goonies and Lost Boys reboots, says he is not involved

Actor Corey Feldman wants no part in the reboots of his classic 1980s films. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it comes to rebooting classic films of yesteryear, count Corey Feldman out, especially when it involves movies he originally starred in.

The 51-year-old actor famously starred in a string of well-known movies as a youth in the 1980s, including Gremlins, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, and The Goonies.

All those films were successful with moviegoers at the box office and still enjoy classic cult status.

Several of those movies are getting rebooted, which has become the recent formula within Hollywood to generate more box office revenue by reintroducing classic film concepts to new audiences.

During a recent appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Feldman was asked about the planned reboots for some of his films and if he had any involvement in them.

Based on his responses, Feldman said he has no part in any of them and doesn’t want to be associated as he’s not down with the reboot craze.

Corey Feldman slams reboots of his former films

While talking to actor Corey Feldman, interviewer Domenick Nati asked him whether or not he’s involved in planned reboots for his former movies, The Lost Boys and The Goonies.

As Nati was finishing his question, Feldman gave a hand signal indicating that he had no involvement in the reboots in any way.

“None of it,” he said multiple times before adding, “I did my part. I made the movies. They want to wreck them; they can wreck them on their own. I’m not gonna be involved with that.”

He also said he’s “not a big fan of reboots” but that he’s perfectly fine with them making sequels years later to films. That seems to be the case with the Gremlins franchise, with the series getting a third film over 30 years after Gremlins 2, per Screenrant.

“If you want to make a sequel to a movie and it’s done right, then I’m all about it, but I don’t buy the whole reboot thing. I just don’t think it’s cool,” Feldman said.

“And no, I don’t think there will ever be a Stand By Me sequel. Who would want a Stand by Me sequel anyway?” he asked.

Classic films were box office hits

As mentioned, a much-younger Corey Feldman was in a string of 1980s hit movies, including Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, Gremlins, and The Burbs starring Tom Hanks.

Gremlins was the most significant box office success, tallying over $200 million due to its sci-fi and horror premise featuring cute, cuddly, and creepy little monsters.

The films involving Feldman that Nati mentioned as being rebooted include The Lost Boys and The Goonies. The latter featured a group of misfits on an adventure seeking a pirate’s long-lost treasure and made nearly $64.5 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

The Lost Boys came out two years later and starred the two Coreys: Corey Feldman and Corey Haim, in a film about vampires. It made over $32 million at the box office, with the bulk of that coming domestically.

What’s the status of the reboot films?

It appears The Goonies reboot is on track, possibly as a Disney Plus series. In June, Variety reported about the project, indicating that Elvis producer Gail Berman had it amongst the projects on her slate.

She told the media outlet it was a partnership between herself, Amblin, and Lauren Shuler Donner. She explained the concept and how they had to obtain permission based on how it relates to the original film.

“The series is a story of a town and a family in the lens of Friday Night Lights, and within that they tell a story of a shot-by-shot remake of The Goonies. We had to go to Warner Bros., to Toby Emmerich, and ask if we could have rights [to The Goonies]. They said yes, obviously, because of Mr. Spielberg and the Donners,” Berman said.

As far as The Lost Boys goes, that’s currently in the works. According to a 2021 report via The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is in charge of the reimagined movie about vampires. It will reportedly star A Quiet Place’s Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell from It.

Jonathan Entwistle will direct The Lost Boys’ reboot and Randy McKinnon will write the script. Of note, two direct-to-DVD movies came out in the 2000s based on the popular 1987 film. They were Lost Boys: The Tribe and Lost Boys: The Thirst.

However, Warner Bros. is likely hoping for a box office hit based on reimagining the popular premise of the original. Based on his recent comments, don’t expect to see Corey Feldman involved, though.