Cora Jade in skimpy shorts and Converse for new WWE NXT look

WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade snaps a selfie for her social media. Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade is showing off her sassy side as she fully embraces the heel role following her recent in-ring attacks.

The 21-year-old was previously known for working with good friend Roxanne Perez, but those days have passed, and Cora is going about things solo.

She shared an Instagram post on Thursday, giving fans and followers a few close-up looks of her updated ring gear.

In the photos, she showed off her skimpy new ring shorts with strategic cutouts on the sides to show more of her legs. The shorts included buckle straps to create a unique and stunning new look as she begins with her heel run.

Her sleeveless top was also black, featuring a mesh panel on her upper chest area and what appears to be a BDSM-style belt connected to the top’s collar.

Along with the all-black clothing and dark hair, she accessorized with a backward black baseball cap, choker necklace, belly button piercing, and some Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops. Jade’s kicks could be paying homage to former WWE star AJ Lee, famous for wearing similar sneakers to the ring.

“I can feel the pain of my enemies,” she wrote in her caption, possibly referring to some of her actions on the WWE NXT shows.

For comparison, Jade wore cheerier purple ring gear with black and white stripes and a black checkered pattern when she was still Roxanne Perez’s tag team partner, and they were tag team champions.

However, fans have seen their brief tag team title reign come to an abrupt end after Jade chose to attack her partner during an important match several weeks ago. Jade also threw her tag team belt in the trash, prompting wrestling legend Alundra Blayze to make a huge announcement this past Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cora Jade wore her new all-black ring gear on the NXT episode as she continued to play up her heel role with an attack on another of the roster’s major women’s stars.

Fans react to Cora Jade’s new NXT look

Fans appear to be on board with Jade’s brand new look and persona with WWE NXT. Her recent Instagram post racked up about 17,000 Likes and over 300 comments as of this writing. Many of those comments praised the new ring outfit or her updated character.

“Love this outfit so much,” one fan said in support of Cora Jade and her new gear.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

“Hitting gold with this character rn 😍,” a fan said, praising Jade’s shift from a babyface to a heel role.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

“Damm she’s the next AJ Lee which is hot🔥🔥❤️❤️,” yet another fan said regarding the NXT superstar’s updated look.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

It’s possible that Cora Jade became inspired by Lee, who is considered a trailblazer in the shift from the days of WWE Divas to women being referred to as superstars and having a women’s division.

That’s ultimately led to women’s matches headlining significant events like WrestleMania and the women having Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder matches just like the men.

Cora Jade attacked No. 1 contender on NXT

This past Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 show featured several superstars from the women’s division, including Cora Jade. After No 1. contender Zoey Stark won in her tune-up match against Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin, she managed to fight off Jacy Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

However, she hadn’t expected another sneak attack from Cora Jade, who attempted to toss her out of the previous week’s battle royal to determine a No. 1 contender. This time around, Jade snuck up on Stark with a Kendo stick and delivered a beatdown as she attempted to injure the top contender.

Luckily for Stark, Roxanne Perez rushed to the ring, chasing off her former tag partner from the scene. It all seems to be leading towards a big feud between the former friends, with their first match potentially coming at the WWE NXT Heatwave event in August.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.