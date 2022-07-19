Cora Jade goes buns out for sizzling bikini pics before WWE NXT

WWE NXT star Cora Jade showed fans several sides of herself in the past week. Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

While Cora Jade was finding a way to beat the summer heat, she likely increased the already scorching temperatures for her fans and followers.

The WWE NXT star recently showed off her bad side in a shocking betrayal of her friend and tag team partner during a significant match.

Ahead of a possible televised explanation for her actions, she showed off her backside in a series of poolside photos complete with blue skies and palm trees.

Jade, 21, rocked a bright lime green bikini for three photos with which she blessed her Instagram fans and followers.

The first of those images had the NXT star showing off her heel, sole, and booty, along with some beautiful artwork on her arm, including a skull tattoo.

Unsurprisingly, the series of images gained much attention, to the tune of tens of thousands of comments from fans admiring the bikini beauty. However, all eyes may be on Jade for a different reason on Tuesday evening.

Cora Jade in lime green bikini for sizzling photo series

Many of the stars of WWE NXT are based out of Orlando, Florida, making it their home while they train at the Performance Center and star in live NXT shows. Among them are stars such as Mandy Rose and WWE’s newest signee, MMA star Valerie Loureda.

Cora Jade, real name Brianna Coda, is also among them and showed fans a beautiful poolside photo set for summertime.

Wearing a skimpy bright green bikini, the second photo in her series has her showing off her other side, leaning her head back, and letting her dark hair flow towards the poolside surface.

In a third image, Jade is still seated poolside. However, she’s turned her attention toward viewers, with a hand on top of her head and a sideways glance.

Interestingly she’s posing with the “5 FT 6” portion of the pool, just perfect for her height.

Her caption simply advises readers to “swim good,” with the photo set getting over 47,000 Likes from fans.

Cora Jade involved in surprising NXT turn

Jade’s sizzling summertime shot arrived ahead of Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, where she may be featured as she explains what went down during the previous week’s main event match.

That battle had her friend and tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, challenging current NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose for the belt. With Jade there to offer support and ringside assistance against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, it seemed Perez had momentum and was nearing victory.

However, after Jade encouraged Perez to get back into the ring, she used her tag team championship belt to hit Perez from behind. The villainous move allowed the reigning champion to deliver a solid knee shot to Perez’s head and steal a pinfall win.

Following Rose’s win and her departure from the ring with her Toxic Attraction allies, Jade went into the ring with her skateboard, using it as a weapon to cause further damage to Perez.

The show ended after fans witnessed Jade’s inexplicable actions in the ring. She and Perez still hold the tag team titles together, which will make things interesting. Most likely, an explanation is on the way during WWE NXT 2.0, with Perez confronting Jade for costing her the championship win.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.