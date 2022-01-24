Cooper Hefner defends dad Hugh Hefner ahead of Secrets of Playboy doc

Cooper Hefner at Playboy’s 2013 Playmate Of The Year luncheon at The Playboy Mansion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hugh Hefner was widely considered a philanthropist and advocate for women’s rights throughout his lifetime and fans contribute his work in Playboy as a big step for women’s sexual liberation.

However, not every person remembers Hefner for his philanthropy or kindness.

Many former Playboy bunnies recall harsh abuse, being drugged, humiliated, and fearing for their safety.

Members of Hefner’s inner circle came forward to be interviewed for A&E’s upcoming documentary series, Secrets of Playboy, where they spoke of what happened at the Playboy Mansion.

The documentary premiere airs tonight, but Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner took to Twitter yesterday to say his piece about his father.

Cooper Hefner says “these salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge”

Cooper Hefner took to Twitter on Sunday to give a short statement about the kind of man his father was when he was alive.

While no networks or individuals were named, one can quickly assume his statement is related to A&E’s Secrets of Playboy.

Pic credit: Twitter/@cooperhefner

The post reads, “Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar. However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Holly Madison has a much different view from her experience with Hugh Hefner. Madison dated Hugh Hefner from 2001-2008, and claims that the girls in the mansion were isolated and had strict rules.

Madison said, “You had a 9 o’clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday.”

However, ahead of the Secrets of Playboy premiere, Playboy issued a statement regarding how they have continued the Playboy legacy.

Playboy issues statement denouncing Hugh Hefner

In a statement released by People, Playboy opted to distance themselves from Hugh Hefner and his alleged actions that are being brought forward in the new docuseries.

The letter reads, “First and foremost, we want to say: we trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex-positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable.”

They go on to say that “today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.”

Their letter continues, “Together we are building upon the aspects of our legacy that have made a positive impact, including serving as a platform for free expression and a convener of safe conversations on sex, inclusion, and freedom. We will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for you and our communities.

“Please join us in doing the most important thing we can do right now — listen. It is critically important that we listen as these women share their stories and continue to fight harassment and discrimination in all its forms, support healing and education, redefine tired and sexist definitions of beauty and advocate for inclusivity across gender, sexuality, race, age, ability, and zip codes.”

Playboy’s leadership team recommended the Sexual Assault Hotline and BetterHelp for anyone needing assistance.

The Secrets of Playboy two-hour series premiere airs tonight, January 24, at 9/8c on A&E.